Wook Kang

Advisory Board Member of Criminology Open

Affiliation | Korean National Police University

Email | [email protected]

Bio | Wook Kang is an associate professor in the Department of Public Administration at the Korean National Police University. He is the director of Drone and Security Research Institute. He is also the president of Korea Security Science Association. He received a Ph.D. in criminal justice from Michigan State University. Dr. Kang underwent Specialized Statistical Training for several years at the Center for Statistical Training & Consulting (CSTAT) at Michigan State University. He worked at the University of Central Oklahoma as an assistant professor.