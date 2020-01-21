Scott Jacques

Director of Criminology Open

Affiliation | Criminology Open and Georgia State University

Email | [email protected] or [email protected]

Website | scottjacques.us

Twitter | @sjacques83

Bio | Scott Jacques is director of Criminology Open and professor of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Missouri, St. Louis in 2010. His books are Grey Area: Regulating Amsterdam’s Coffeeshops (UCL Press, 2019) and, coauthored with Richard Wright, Code of the Suburb: Inside the World of Young Middle-Class Drug Dealers (University of Chicago Press, 2015). He also serves as editor of The International Criminal Justice Review. He also serves as editor of …Qualitative…Criminology and The International Criminal Justice Review.