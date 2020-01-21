Sandy Schumann

Advisory Board Member of Criminology Open

Affiliation | University College London

Email | [email protected]

Website | sandyschumann.github.io

Twitter | @Sandy_Research

Bio | Sandy Schumann is lecturer at the UCL Department of Security and Crime Science, and founder of JDI Open. She studies risk factors of radicalisation, extreme political attitudes, as well as hate crime prevention in increasingly diverse and digital societies. She is keen to translate academic research into policy and practice, and looking to connect with policymakers and practitioners working in the field of CVE and hate crime prevention.