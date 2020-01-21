Advisory Board Member of Criminology Open
Affiliation | University College London
Email | [email protected]
Website | sandyschumann.github.io
Twitter | @Sandy_Research
Bio | Sandy Schumann is lecturer at the UCL Department of Security and Crime Science, and founder of JDI Open. She studies risk factors of radicalisation, extreme political attitudes, as well as hate crime prevention in increasingly diverse and digital societies. She is keen to translate academic research into policy and practice, and looking to connect with policymakers and practitioners working in the field of CVE and hate crime prevention.