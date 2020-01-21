Richard Wright

Treasurer of Criminology Open

Affiliation | Georgia State University and the University of Missouri St. Louis

Email | [email protected]

Website | aysps.gsu.edu/profile/richard-wright

Bio | Richard Wright is treasurer of Criminology Open and Regents’ Professor at Georgia State University. He received his Ph.D. from the University of Cambridge in 1980. He was elected a Fellow of the American Society of Criminology in 2009. His books are Burglars on the Job and Armed Robbers in Action, coauthored with Scott Decker and published in 1994 and 1997, respectively, by Northeastern University Press; and, Street Justice with Bruce Jacobs, published in 2006 by Cambridge University Press. He also co-edited The Sage Handbook of Fieldwork.