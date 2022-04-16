Skip to main content
EDU: Community Policing -- Materials @ CSU
Published on May 16, 2022

Course Schedule - Community Policing (Summer)

by Andrea Allen
Published onMay 16, 2022
A 3 credit hour course means that you need to work 9 hours a week on coursework. Given that, this course’s work breaks down as follows. Note, the times below are approximate; something may take you more or less time than stated.

  • 4 hours for COPS Training Course

  • 3 hours for reading

  • 2 hours for Annotation

Sections

  • In summer semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm every Sunday.

Summer Semesters

There are eight sections in this course. Each section has the same assignment types: COPS training courses and Annotations:

  • Week 1 of Semester: Foundations of Community Policing

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation

  • Week 2 of Semester: Community Partnerships

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation

  • Week 3 of Semester: Data and Analysis

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation

  • Week 4 of Semester: Ethics and Integrity

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation

  • Week 5 of Semester: School/Campus Safety

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation

  • Week 6 of Semester: Homeland Security

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation

  • Week 7 of Semester: Violent Crime

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation

  • Week 8 of Semester: Nonviolent Crime

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation

Section

COPS Training Courses

Annotations

(articles to annotate)

Foundations of Community Policing

Community Policing Defined

  1. Community Policing, Evolution of

  2. Community Policing: What It Is Not

  3. Community Policing: Resources, Time, and Finances in Support of

  4. Community Policing and Problem Solving, Definition of

  5. Crime Displacement

  6. Evidence-Based Policing

  7. Fear of Crime

  8. Foot Patrols

  9. Kansas City Preventive Patrol Experiment

  10. Problem-Solving Process (SARA)

Community Partnerships

Community Policing: Improving Police Efficacy and Building Trust

  1. Building Partnerships and Stakeholders

  2. Citizen Police Academies

  3. Citizen Surveys

  4. Collaboration with Outside Agencies

  5. Community Cohesion and Empowerment

  6. Community Prosecution

  7. Customer-Based Policing

  8. Involving Local Businesses

  9. Police-Community Relations

Data and Analysis

Problem-Oriented Policing: The SARA Model

  1. Community Policing Self-Assessment Tool (CP-SAT)

  2. CompStat

  3. Computer-Aided Dispatch

  4. Crime Analysis

  5. Crime Mapping

  6. Hot Spots

  7. Intelligence-Led Policing

  8. Predictive Policing

  9. Problem Analysis Triangle

  10. Problem-Solving Initiatives, Assessment and Evaluation

Ethics and Integrity

Ethical Decision Making: Policing with Principled Insight

  1. Community Policing, Discretionary Authority Under

  2. Ethical Considerations

  3. Mentoring

  4. Model Curriculum

School / Campus Safety

Campus Safety Training Program: School Reunification

  1. Colleges and Universities, Community Policing Strategies for

  2. School Violence and Safety, Characteristics of

  3. School Violence and Safety, Community Policing Strategies for

  4. Youthful Offenders, Characteristics of

  5. Youthful Offenders, Community Policing Strategies for

Homeland Security

New Perspectives on Community Policing

  1. Counterterrorism and Community Policing

  2. Homeland Security

  3. Terrorism, Future Impact of Community Policing on

Violent Crime

Crime Reduction: Enforcement and Prevention Strategies

  1. Domestic Violence, Characteristics of

  2. Domestic Violence, Community Policing Strategies for

  3. Elderly Victimization, Characteristics of

  4. Elderly Victimization, Community Policing Strategies for

  5. Gang Crimes, Community Policing Strategies for

  6. Gangs and Their Crimes, Characteristics of

  7. Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act of 1994

Nonviolent Crime

Drug Endangered Children (DEC) Overview

  1. Cybercrime and Community Policing

  2. Drug Crimes, Characteristics of

  3. Drug Crimes, Community Policing Strategies for

  4. Operation Weed and Seed

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
