Course Schedule - Community Policing (Summer)

A 3 credit hour course means that you need to work 9 hours a week on coursework. Given that, this course’s work breaks down as follows. Note, the times below are approximate; something may take you more or less time than stated.

4 hours for COPS Training Course

3 hours for reading

2 hours for Annotation

Sections

In summer semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm every Sunday.

Summer Semesters

There are eight sections in this course. Each section has the same assignment types: COPS training courses and Annotations:

Week 1 of Semester: Foundations of Community Policing Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation

Week 2 of Semester: Community Partnerships Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation

Week 3 of Semester: Data and Analysis Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation

Week 4 of Semester: Ethics and Integrity Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation

Week 5 of Semester: School/Campus Safety Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation

Week 6 of Semester: Homeland Security Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation

Week 7 of Semester: Violent Crime Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation

Week 8 of Semester: Nonviolent Crime Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation

