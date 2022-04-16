Course Schedule - Community Policing (Summer)

A 3 credit hour course means that you need to work 9 hours a week on coursework. Given that, this course’s work breaks down as follows. Note, the times below are approximate; something may take you more or less time than stated.
4 hours for COPS Training Course
3 hours for reading
2 hours for Annotation
In summer semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm every Sunday.
There are eight sections in this course. Each section has the same assignment types: COPS training courses and Annotations:
Week 1 of Semester: Foundations of Community Policing
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation
Week 2 of Semester: Community Partnerships
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation
Week 3 of Semester: Data and Analysis
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation
Week 4 of Semester: Ethics and Integrity
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation
Week 5 of Semester: School/Campus Safety
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation
Week 6 of Semester: Homeland Security
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation
Week 7 of Semester: Violent Crime
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation
Week 8 of Semester: Nonviolent Crime
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate and Annotation
Section
COPS Training Courses
Annotations
(articles to annotate)
Foundations of Community Policing
Community Policing Defined
Community Partnerships
Community Policing: Improving Police Efficacy and Building Trust
Data and Analysis
Problem-Oriented Policing: The SARA Model
Ethics and Integrity
Ethical Decision Making: Policing with Principled Insight
School / Campus Safety
Campus Safety Training Program: School Reunification
Homeland Security
New Perspectives on Community Policing
Violent Crime
Crime Reduction: Enforcement and Prevention Strategies
Nonviolent Crime
Drug Endangered Children (DEC) Overview