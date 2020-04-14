Wiki List of Criminology Journals

Description
Information on whether journals are diamond OA, gold OA, or hybrid OA, and, if the last of those, whether they have zero embargo, a partial embargo, or total embargo.
Authors should consider this list when deciding where to publish articles. For more information on (1) the list and how to edit it, visit this companion page; (2) determining copyright at criminology journals, visit the page by that title; and, (3) the importance of green access to criminology, read the Open (Access) Letter to Criminologists and Utility of Making Your Preprints Open Access.
Every publication is open access. An author, institution, or another entity is not charged a processing fee. Diamond journals are organized by whether members in COADO, an association devoted to shared quality standards.
Criminological Encounters
Criminologie (University Press of Montreal)
Criminology, Criminal Justice, Law & Society (Western Society of Criminology)
Decolonization of Criminology and Justice (Auckland University of Technology, Aotearoa)
International Journal for Crime, Justice & Social Democracy (Queensland University of Technology)
International Journal of Cybersecurity Intelligence & Cybercrime (Boston University and Bridgewater State University)
Journal of Contemporary Crime, Harm, & Ethics (Northumbria University)
Journal of Criminal Justice & Law
Journal of Mass Violence Research
Journal of Qualitative Criminal Justice & Criminology (Southwestern Association of Criminal Justice)
Journal of Restoration, Rehabilitation, and Reentry (Western Oregon University)
Law, Crime, & History (SOLON with Plymouth University)
African Journal of Criminology & Justice Studies (University of Maryland Eastern Shore)
Bergen Journal of Criminal Law and Criminal Justice
British Journal of Community Justice (Policy Evaluation and Research Unit at Manchester Metropolitan University)
Criminology — The Online Journal (University of Koln)
International Journal of Criminal Justice Sciences
International Journal of Cyber Criminology
Journal of Criminal Justice & Popular Culture
Journal of Criminal Law & Criminology (Northwestern Law)
Journal of Penal Law & Criminology (Istanbul University Press)
Journal of Prisoners on Prisons (by journal)
Journal of Prison Education & Reentry (Virginia Commonwealth University)
Journal of Theoretical & Philosophical Criminology
Prison Service Journal (HM Prison Service of England and Wales)
Urban Crime: An International Journal (Panteion University)
Note:
American Journal of Sociology (University of Chicago Press) allows authors to make the publisher version OA on their personal or department webpage. When done, an AJS article is free to publish and read, i.e. diamond. Otherwise, AJS is a hybrid journal with entirely embargoed (12 month) access to postprints.
Annual Review of Criminology (Annual Reviews) allows authors to make the publisher version OA through a special link. (For example, see this paper.) When done, an ARC article is free to publish and read, i.e. diamond. Otherwise, ARC is a hybrid journal with immediate access to postprints.
Every publication is open access. An author, institution, or another entity pays a processing fee. Some journals waive the fee in some circumstances.
Crime Science (Springer)
PLOS ONE (Public Library of Science)
Every publication is paywalled unless the author, institution, or another entity pays a processing fee to make it open access. Some journals make some of its publications open access without being paid to do so.
The author can make the postprint open access on their personal and other websites.
American Sociological Review (Sage)
(Sage)32
, 33
Crime & Delinquency (Sage)
Crime, Media, Culture (Sage)
Criminal Justice & Behavior (Sage)
Criminal Justice Policy Review (Sage)
Criminal Justice Review (Sage)
Criminology & Criminal Justice (Sage)
European Journal of Criminology (Sage)
Feminist Criminology (Sage)
Homicide Studies (Sage)
International Criminal Justice Review (Sage)
International J. of Offender Therapy & Comparative Criminology (Sage)
International Review of Victimology (Sage)56
Journal of Contemporary Criminal Justice (Sage)
Journal of Criminology (Sage)
Journal of Drug Issues (Sage)
Journal of Interpersonal Violence (Sage)
Journal of Research in Crime & Delinquency (Sage)
Journal of White Collar & Corporate Crime (Sage)
Law & Human Behavior (American Psychological Association)
Police Quarterly (Sage)
Prison Journal (Sage)
Probation Journal (Sage)
Psychological Review
(American Psychological Association)76
, 77
Psychology of Violence (American Psychological Association)
Punishment & Society (Sage)
Race & Justice (Sage)
Sexual Abuse (Sage)
Social & Legal Studies (Sage)
Theoretical Criminology (Sage)
Youth Justice (Sage)
Youth Violence & Juvenile Justice (Sage)
The author can make the postprint open access on their personal website, but not on other websites until after the embargo period ends.
Aggression & Violent Behavior (Elsevier) — 36 month
American Journal of Criminal Justice (Springer) — 12 month
British Journal of Criminology (Oxford University Press) — 24 month
Corrections: Policy, Practice & Research (Taylor & Francis) — 18 month
Crime, Law & Social Change (Springer) — 12 month
Critical Criminology (Springer) — 12 month
Current Issues in Criminal Justice (Taylor & Francis) — 18 month
Deviant Behavior
(Taylor & Francis)108
— 18 month109
European Journal on Criminal Policy & Research (Springer) — 12 month
Global Crime (Taylor & Francis) — 18 month
International Criminology (Springer) — 12 month
International Journal of Drug Policy (Elsevier) — 12 month
International Journal of Law, Crime & Justice (Elsevier) — 24 month
Journal of Crime & Justice (Taylor & Francis) — 18 month
Journal of Criminal Justice (Elsevier) — 24 month
Journal of Criminal Justice Education (Taylor & Francis) — 18 month
Journal of Developmental & Life-Course Criminology (Springer) — 12 month
Journal of Ethnicity in Criminal Justice (Taylor & Francis) — 18 month
Journal of Experimental Criminology (Springer) — 12 month
Journal of Policing, Intelligence & Counter Terrorism (Taylor & Francis) — 18 month)
Journal of Quantitative Criminology (Springer) — 12 month
Journal of Sexual Aggression (Taylor & Francis) — 12 month
Justice Evaluation Journal (Taylor & Francis) — 18 month
Justice Quarterly (Taylor & Francis) — 18 month
Nordic Journal of Criminology (Taylor & Francis) — 18 month
Psychology, Crime, & Law (Taylor & Francis) — 12 month
Policing: a Journal of Policy & Practice (Oxford University Press) — 24 month
Policing & Society (Taylor & Francis) — 18 month
Science & Justice (Elsevier) — 12 month
The author cannot make the postprint open access on any website until after the embargo period ends.
Aggressive Behavior (Wiley) — 24 month
Canadian Journal of Criminology & Criminal Justice (University of Toronto Press) — 12 month; no RSS feed available
Crime Prevention & Community Safety (Palgrave) — 12 month; no RSS feed available
Criminal Behaviour & Mental Health (Wiley) — 12 month
Criminology (Wiley) — 24 month
Criminology & Public Policy (Wiley) — 24 month
Howard Journal of Crime & Justice (Wiley) — 24 month
Journal of Investigative Psychology & Offender Profiling (Wiley) — 12 month
Juvenile & Family Court Journal (Wiley) — 24 month
Law & Society Review (Wiley) — 24 month
Legal & Criminological Psychology (Wiley) — 12 month