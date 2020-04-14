Wiki List of Criminology Journals

Note: the page you are on is retired and replaced by the above page on CrimRxiv.

Authors should consider this list when deciding where to publish articles. For more information on (1) the list and how to edit it, visit this companion page; (2) determining copyright at criminology journals, visit the page by that title; and, (3) the importance of green access to criminology, read the Open (Access) Letter to Criminologists and Utility of Making Your Preprints Open Access.

Diamond Journals

Every publication is open access. An author, institution, or another entity is not charged a processing fee. Diamond journals are organized by whether members in COADO, an association devoted to shared quality standards.

COADO Members

Other

Note:

American Journal of Sociology (University of Chicago Press) allows authors to make the publisher version OA on their personal or department webpage. When done, an AJS article is free to publish and read, i.e. diamond. Otherwise, AJS is a hybrid journal with entirely embargoed (12 month) access to postprints.

Annual Review of Criminology (Annual Reviews) allows authors to make the publisher version OA through a special link. (For example, see this paper.) When done, an ARC article is free to publish and read, i.e. diamond. Otherwise, ARC is a hybrid journal with immediate access to postprints.

Gold Journals

Every publication is open access. An author, institution, or another entity pays a processing fee. Some journals waive the fee in some circumstances.

Hybrid Journals

Every publication is paywalled unless the author, institution, or another entity pays a processing fee to make it open access. Some journals make some of its publications open access without being paid to do so.

Instant Green Access

The author can make the postprint open access on their personal and other websites.

Partially Embargoed Green Access

The author can make the postprint open access on their personal website, but not on other websites until after the embargo period ends.

Entirely Embargoed Green Access

The author cannot make the postprint open access on any website until after the embargo period ends.