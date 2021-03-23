Skip to main content
EDU: Intro to CJ -- @ Clayton State
Published on Apr 23, 2021

Course Learning Objectives - Introduction to Criminal Justice

by Andrea Allen
Published onApr 23, 2021
Course Learning Objectives

  1. Identify the parts of the criminal justice system

  2. Recognize how cases proceed through the criminal justice system

  3. Annotate criminal justice concepts

  4. Reflect on contemporary criminal justice issues

  5. Analyze criminal justice data

  6. Report criminal justice data

  7. Create infographics

 Course Mapping

Course Learning Objectives

Module

Module Learning Objectives

Identify parts of the criminal justice system

1 – The Criminal Justice System

Identify the parts of the criminal justice system

 

2 – Criminal Law and Crime

 

 

3 – Law Enforcement

Identify various types of law enforcers

 

4 – Courts

Identify various court personnel

Identify the organization of the American court system

Distinguish between types of courts

 

5 – Corrections

Distinguish between different types of correctional facilities

Identify various execution practices

Differentiate between different types of punishment

 

 

 

Recognize how cases proceed through the criminal justice system

1 – The Criminal Justice System

Recognize how cases proceed through the criminal justice system

 

2 – Criminal Law and Crime

 

 

3 – Law Enforcement

 

 

4 – Courts

Identify how cases proceed through the court system

 

5 – Corrections

 

 

 

 

Annotate criminal justice concepts

1 – The Criminal Justice System

 

 

2 – Criminal Law and Crime

Summarize the different ways of measuring crime

Identify different classifications of crime

Distinguish between types of law

Identify the elements of crime

Identify different types of criminal defenses

 

3 – Law Enforcement

Summarize the history of policing

Summarize various law enforcement procedures

 

4 – Courts

Define the four major goals of punishment         Define different types of sentencing

Identify pre-trial practices

 

 

5 – Corrections

Summarize the history of corrections

Distinguish between different types of correctional facilities

Know what is the death penalty

Identify various execution practices

Identify trends in corrections practices

Differentiate between various types of punishment

 

 

 

Reflect on contemporary criminal justice issues

1 – The Criminal Justice System

 

 

2 – Criminal Law and Crime

Reflect on current events pertaining to criminal law and crime

 

3 – Law Enforcement

Reflect on current events pertaining to law enforcement

 

4 – Courts

Reflect on current events pertaining to courts

 

5 – Corrections

Reflect on current events pertaining to corrections

 

 

 

Analyze criminal justice data

1 – The Criminal Justice System

 

 

2 – Criminal Law and Crime

Analyze victimization data

 

3 – Law Enforcement

Analyze arrest data

 

4 – Courts

Analyze sentencing data

 

5 – Corrections

Analyze prison data

 

 

 

Report criminal justice data

1 – The Criminal Justice System

 

 

2 – Criminal Law and Crime

Complete Crime Exercise

Create Crime Infographic

 

3 – Law Enforcement

Complete Arrest Exercise

Create Arrest Infographic

 

4 – Courts

Complete Sentencing Exercise

Create Sentencing Infographic

 

5 – Corrections

Complete Prison Exercise

Create Prison Infographic

 

 

 

Create infographics

1 – The Criminal Justice System

 

 

2 – Criminal Law and Crime

Create Crime Infographic

 

3 – Law Enforcement

Create Arrest Infographic

 

4 – Courts

Create Sentencing Infographic

 

5 – Corrections

Create Prison Infographic

Module Learning Objectives

Module 1 – The Criminal Justice System

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Identify the parts of the criminal justice system

Recognize how cases proceed through the criminal justice system

Read Wikipedia article

The Criminal Justice System Annotation

 

Module 2 – Criminal Law and Crime

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Summarize the different ways of measuring crime

Identify different classifications of crime

Distinguish between types of law

Identify the elements of crime

Identify different types of criminal defenses

Reflect on current events pertaining to criminal law and crime

Analyze victimization data

Create Crime Infographic

Read selected Wikipedia articles 

Watch ABC News Video, “Hidden America: Chilling New Look at Sex Trafficking in the US”

Post to Discussion Post Board Criminal Law and Crime

 Respond to other students on Discussion Post Criminal Law and Crime

Analyze victimization data for Crime Exercise

Analyze victimization data for Crime Infographic

Create Crime Infographic

Discussion Post. Criminal Law and Crime

Crime Exercise

Crime Infographic

Criminal Law and Crime Annotation

 

Module 3 – Law Enforcement

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Identify various types of law enforcers

Summarize the history of policing

Summarize various law enforcement procedures

Reflect on contemporary issues pertaining to law enforcement

Analyze arrest data

Create Arrest Infographic

Read selected Wikipedia articles

Watch ABC News Video, “Police and Drivers on Edge at Traffic Stops”

Post to Discussion Post Board Law Enforcement

Respond to other students on Discussion Post Law Enforcement

Analyze arrest data for Arrest Exercise

Analyze arrest data for Arrest Infographic

Create Arrest Infographic

Discussion Post. Law Enforcement

Arrest Exercise

Arrest Infographic

Law Enforcement Annotation

 

Module 4 – Courts

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Identify various court personnel

Identify the organization of the American court system

Identify how cases proceed through the court system

Define the four major goals of punishment

Define different types of sentencing

Identify pre-trial practices

Distinguish between types of courts

Reflect on contemporary issues pertaining to courts

Analyze sentencing data

Create Sentencing Infographic 

Read selected Wikipedia articles

Watch “Public Defenders” video

Post to Discussion Post Board Courts

Respond to other students on Discussion Post Courts

Analyze sentencing data for Sentencing Exercise

Analyze sentencing data for Sentencing Infographic

Create Sentencing Infographic

Discussion Post. Courts

Sentencing Exercise

Sentencing Infographics

Courts Annotation

 

Module 5 – Corrections

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Summarize the history of corrections

Distinguish between different types of correctional facilities

Know what is the death penalty

Identify various execution practices

Identify trends in corrections practices

Differentiate between various types of punishment

Reflect on contemporary issues pertaining to corrections

Analyze prison data

Create Prison Infographic

Read selected Wikipedia articles

Watch “Can Norway help US break the reoffending cycle?” video

Post to Discussion Post Board Corrections

Respond to other students on Discussion Post Corrections

Analyze prison data for Prison Exercise

Analyze prison data for Prison Infographic

Create Prison Infographic

Discussion Post. Corrections

Prison Exercise

Prison Infographic

Corrections Annotation

 

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
