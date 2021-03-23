Course Learning Objectives - Introduction to Criminal Justice

Identify the parts of the criminal justice system
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Identify the parts of the criminal justice system
Recognize how cases proceed through the criminal justice system
Read Wikipedia article
The Criminal Justice System Annotation
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Summarize the different ways of measuring crime
Identify different classifications of crime
Distinguish between types of law
Identify the elements of crime
Identify different types of criminal defenses
Reflect on current events pertaining to criminal law and crime
Analyze victimization data
Create Crime Infographic
Read selected Wikipedia articles
Watch ABC News Video, “Hidden America: Chilling New Look at Sex Trafficking in the US”
Post to Discussion Post Board Criminal Law and Crime
Respond to other students on Discussion Post Criminal Law and Crime
Analyze victimization data for Crime Exercise
Analyze victimization data for Crime Infographic
Create Crime Infographic
Discussion Post. Criminal Law and Crime
Crime Exercise
Crime Infographic
Criminal Law and Crime Annotation
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Identify various types of law enforcers
Summarize the history of policing
Summarize various law enforcement procedures
Reflect on contemporary issues pertaining to law enforcement
Analyze arrest data
Create Arrest Infographic
Read selected Wikipedia articles
Watch ABC News Video, “Police and Drivers on Edge at Traffic Stops”
Post to Discussion Post Board Law Enforcement
Respond to other students on Discussion Post Law Enforcement
Analyze arrest data for Arrest Exercise
Analyze arrest data for Arrest Infographic
Create Arrest Infographic
Discussion Post. Law Enforcement
Arrest Exercise
Arrest Infographic
Law Enforcement Annotation
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Identify various court personnel
Identify the organization of the American court system
Identify how cases proceed through the court system
Define the four major goals of punishment
Define different types of sentencing
Identify pre-trial practices
Distinguish between types of courts
Reflect on contemporary issues pertaining to courts
Analyze sentencing data
Create Sentencing Infographic
Read selected Wikipedia articles
Watch “Public Defenders” video
Post to Discussion Post Board Courts
Respond to other students on Discussion Post Courts
Analyze sentencing data for Sentencing Exercise
Analyze sentencing data for Sentencing Infographic
Create Sentencing Infographic
Discussion Post. Courts
Sentencing Exercise
Sentencing Infographics
Courts Annotation
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Summarize the history of corrections
Distinguish between different types of correctional facilities
Know what is the death penalty
Identify various execution practices
Identify trends in corrections practices
Differentiate between various types of punishment
Reflect on contemporary issues pertaining to corrections
Analyze prison data
Create Prison Infographic
Read selected Wikipedia articles
Watch “Can Norway help US break the reoffending cycle?” video
Post to Discussion Post Board Corrections
Respond to other students on Discussion Post Corrections
Analyze prison data for Prison Exercise
Analyze prison data for Prison Infographic
Create Prison Infographic
Discussion Post. Corrections
Prison Exercise
Prison Infographic
Corrections Annotation