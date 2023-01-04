Course Schedule - Death Investigations

A 3 credit hour course means that you need to work 9 hours a week on coursework. This is a hybrid course, so 75 minutes are strictly dedicated to in-class work. The remaining hours are to be completed outside of class, online. Given that, this course’s work breaks down as follows. Note, the times below are approximate; something may take you more or less time than stated.
75 minutes for in-class work
2 hours for reading the assigned readings
4 hours for annotating the assigned readings
For all semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm on Wednesdays.
The course schedule below pertains to work due outside of class, which is to be submitted in D2L. This course schedule does not include assignments that are due in class.
Weeks
Section
Readings and Annotations
1
Introduction to Death Investigations
2
Introduction to Death Investigations
Chapter 3 of Medicolegal Death Investigation: Workshop Summary
3
History of Death Investigations
Death Investigation in America: Introduction-Chapter 2
4
History of Death Investigations
Death Investigation in America: Chapters 3-5
5
History of Death Investigations
Death Investigation in America: Chapters 6-7
6
History of Death Investigations
Death Investigation in America: Chapters 8-10
7
Investigating Death
pages 1-26 of Death Investigation: A Guide for the Scene Investigator, Technical Update
8
Investigating Death
pages 27-49 of Death Investigation: A Guide for the Scene Investigator, Technical Update
9
10
Classifying & Certifying Death
Postmortem: Introduction and Chapter 1
11
Classifying & Certifying Death
Postmortem: Chapter 2
12
Classifying & Certifying Death
Postmortem: Chapter 3
13
Classifying & Certifying Death
Postmortem: Chapter 4
14
Classifying & Certifying Death
Postmortem: Chapter 5
15
Classifying & Certifying Death
Postmortem: Chapter 6
16
Classifying & Certifying Death
Postmortem: Conclusion