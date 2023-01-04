Skip to main content
Published on Jan 04, 2023

Course Schedule - Death Investigations

by Andrea Allen
A 3 credit hour course means that you need to work 9 hours a week on coursework. This is a hybrid course, so 75 minutes are strictly dedicated to in-class work. The remaining hours are to be completed outside of class, online. Given that, this course’s work breaks down as follows. Note, the times below are approximate; something may take you more or less time than stated.

  • 75 minutes for in-class work

  • 2 hours for reading the assigned readings

  • 4 hours for annotating the assigned readings

Sections

For all semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm on Wednesdays.

The course schedule below pertains to work due outside of class, which is to be submitted in D2L. This course schedule does not include assignments that are due in class.

Weeks

Section

Readings and Annotations

1

Introduction to Death Investigations

2

Introduction to Death Investigations

Chapter 3 of Medicolegal Death Investigation: Workshop Summary

3

History of Death Investigations

Death Investigation in America: Introduction-Chapter 2

4

History of Death Investigations

Death Investigation in America: Chapters 3-5

5

History of Death Investigations

Death Investigation in America: Chapters 6-7

6

History of Death Investigations

Death Investigation in America: Chapters 8-10

7

Investigating Death

pages 1-26 of Death Investigation: A Guide for the Scene Investigator, Technical Update

8

Investigating Death

pages 27-49 of Death Investigation: A Guide for the Scene Investigator, Technical Update

9

10

Classifying & Certifying Death

Postmortem: Introduction and Chapter 1

11

Classifying & Certifying Death

Postmortem: Chapter 2

12

Classifying & Certifying Death

Postmortem: Chapter 3

13

Classifying & Certifying Death

Postmortem: Chapter 4

14

Classifying & Certifying Death

Postmortem: Chapter 5

15

Classifying & Certifying Death

Postmortem: Chapter 6

16

Classifying & Certifying Death

Postmortem: Conclusion

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
