Course Schedule - Death Investigations

A 3 credit hour course means that you need to work 9 hours a week on coursework. This is a hybrid course, so 75 minutes are strictly dedicated to in-class work. The remaining hours are to be completed outside of class, online. Given that, this course’s work breaks down as follows. Note, the times below are approximate; something may take you more or less time than stated.

75 minutes for in-class work

2 hours for reading the assigned readings

4 hours for annotating the assigned readings

Sections

For all semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm on Wednesdays.

The course schedule below pertains to work due outside of class, which is to be submitted in D2L. This course schedule does not include assignments that are due in class.