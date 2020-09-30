Rights-Retention Policies at PhD-Granting Criminology Programs in the US

Authors based in the United States should consider this table to determine whether they (1) can take advantage of an existing rights-retention policy at their university, and (2) if not, should spark an effort to adopt one there. For more information, see the Open Letter to Criminology Units: Thwart Embargoes on Green Access by Adopting and Taking Advantage of a Rights-Retention Policy. The focus on PhD-granting criminology programs in the US is due to those being best known by the Criminology Open team, but the policy is equally important at academic units without such a program or outside the US.

Rights-Retention Policies at PhD-Granting Criminology Programs in the United States

University Rights-Retention Policy Adopted American University Arizona State University CUNY, John Jay College of Criminal Justice Florida State University ✔ (2016) George Mason University Georgia State University Indiana University ✔ (2017) Indiana University of Pennsylvania Michigan State University North Dakota State University Northeastern University Old Dominion University Pennsylvania State University ✔ (2019) Prairie View A&M University Rutgers, The State University of New York ✔ (2012) Sam Houston State University Southern Illinois University, Carbondale Temple University Texas Southern University Texas State University University at Albany SUNY University of Arkansas, Little Rock University of California, Irvine ✔ (2013) University of Central Florida University of Cincinnati University of Delaware ✔ (2015) University of Florida University of Illinois, Chicago University of Louisville University of Maryland, College Park University of Massachusetts, Lowell University of Missouri, St. Louis University of Nebraska, Omaha University of Nevada, Las Vegas ✔ (2019) University of New Haven University of Pennsylvania University of South Carolina University of South Florida University of Southern Mississippi University of Texas, Dallas Washington State University