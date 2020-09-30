Rights-Retention Policies at PhD-Granting Criminology Programs in the US

Authors based in the United States should consider this table to determine whether they (1) can take advantage of an existing rights-retention policy at their university, and (2) if not, should spark an effort to adopt one there. For more information, see the Open Letter to Criminology Units: Thwart Embargoes on Green Access by Adopting and Taking Advantage of a Rights-Retention Policy. The focus on PhD-granting criminology programs in the US is due to those being best known by the Criminology Open team, but the policy is equally important at academic units without such a program or outside the US.
Rights-Retention Policies at PhD-Granting Criminology Programs in the United States
University
Rights-Retention Policy Adopted
American University
Arizona State University
CUNY, John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Florida State University
✔ (2016)
George Mason University
Georgia State University
Indiana University
✔ (2017)
Indiana University of Pennsylvania
Michigan State University
North Dakota State University
Northeastern University
Old Dominion University
Pennsylvania State University
✔ (2019)
Prairie View A&M University
Rutgers, The State University of New York
✔ (2012)
Sam Houston State University
Southern Illinois University, Carbondale
Temple University
Texas Southern University
Texas State University
University at Albany SUNY
University of Arkansas, Little Rock
University of California, Irvine
✔ (2013)
University of Central Florida
University of Cincinnati
University of Delaware
✔ (2015)
University of Florida
University of Illinois, Chicago
University of Louisville
University of Maryland, College Park
University of Massachusetts, Lowell
University of Missouri, St. Louis
University of Nebraska, Omaha
University of Nevada, Las Vegas
✔ (2019)
University of New Haven
University of Pennsylvania
University of South Carolina
University of South Florida
University of Southern Mississippi
University of Texas, Dallas
Washington State University
Note: Numbers in parentheses are the years of adoption. Blank cell means not adopted. List of universities is from the
U.S. World & News Report
as of October 22, 2020. Data on adoption is from the
Harvard Open Access Project
as of the same date.