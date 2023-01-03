Course Schedule - Criminology

A 3 credit hour course means that you need to work 9 hours a week on coursework. Given that, this course’s work breaks down as follows. Note, the times below are approximate; something may take you more or less time than stated.

3 hours for reading the assigned readings

2 hours for completing the study guide

75 minutes for taking Overview and Reading Quiz

1 hour for watching theorist video

20 minutes for taking Theorist Video Quiz

15 minutes for watching discussion post video(s)

1 hour for completing discussion post

Sections

Fall and Spring Semesters

The following lists the work you have due online. For all semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm on Sundays.