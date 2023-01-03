Course Schedule - Criminology

A 3 credit hour course means that you need to work 9 hours a week on coursework. Given that, this course’s work breaks down as follows. Note, the times below are approximate; something may take you more or less time than stated.
3 hours for reading the assigned readings
2 hours for completing the study guide
75 minutes for taking Overview and Reading Quiz
1 hour for watching theorist video
20 minutes for taking Theorist Video Quiz
15 minutes for watching discussion post video(s)
1 hour for completing discussion post
The following lists the work you have due online. For all semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm on Sundays.
Weeks
Section
Activities
Assignments
1
Introduction to Criminological Theory
2-3
Deterrence & Rational Choice
4-5
Surveillance & Opportunity
6-7
Biology
8-9
Self-Control
10-11
Anomie & Strain
12-13
Social Disorganization & Bond
14-15
Culture & Social Learning