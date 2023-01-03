Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
Published on Jan 03, 2023

Course Schedule - Criminology

by Andrea Allen and Scott Jacques
Published onJan 03, 2023
Course Schedule - Criminology
·

A 3 credit hour course means that you need to work 9 hours a week on coursework. Given that, this course’s work breaks down as follows. Note, the times below are approximate; something may take you more or less time than stated.

  • 3 hours for reading the assigned readings

  • 2 hours for completing the study guide

  • 75 minutes for taking Overview and Reading Quiz

  • 1 hour for watching theorist video

  • 20 minutes for taking Theorist Video Quiz

  • 15 minutes for watching discussion post video(s)

  • 1 hour for completing discussion post

Sections

Fall and Spring Semesters

The following lists the work you have due online. For all semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm on Sundays.

Weeks

Section

Activities

Assignments

1

Introduction to Criminological Theory

  • Read assigned readings

  • Complete study guide

  • Overview and Reading Quiz. Introduction

2-3

Deterrence & Rational Choice

  • Read assigned readings

  • Complete study guide

  • Watch assigned theorist video

  • Watch assigned discussion post video(s)

  • Overview and Reading Quiz. Deterrence / Rational Choice

  • Theorist Video Quiz. Daniel Nagin

  • Discussion Post. Deterrence / Rational Choice

4-5

Surveillance & Opportunity

  • Read assigned readings

  • Complete study guide

  • Watch assigned theorist video

  • Watch assigned discussion post video(s)

  • Overview and Reading Quiz. Surveillance / Opportunity

  • Theorist Video Quiz. Ronald Clarke

  • Discussion Post. Surveillance / Opportunity

6-7

Biology

  • Read assigned readings

  • Complete study guide

  • Watch assigned theorist video

  • Watch assigned discussion post video(s)

  • Overview and Reading Quiz. Biology

  • Theorist Video Quiz. Adrian Raine

  • Discussion Post. Biology

8-9

Self-Control

  • Read assigned readings

  • Complete study guide

  • Watch assigned theorist video

  • Watch assigned discussion post video(s)

  • Overview and Reading Quiz. Self-Control

  • Theorist Video Quiz. Michael Gottfredson

  • Discussion Post. Self-Control

10-11

Anomie & Strain

  • Read assigned readings

  • Complete study guide

  • Watch assigned theorist video

  • Watch assigned discussion post video(s)

  • Overview and Reading Quiz. Anomie / Strain

  • Theorist Video Quiz. Richard Rosenfeld

  • Discussion Post. Anomie / Strain

12-13

Social Disorganization & Bond

  • Read assigned readings

  • Complete study guide

  • Watch assigned theorist video

  • Watch assigned discussion post video(s)

  • Overview and Reading Quiz. Social Disorganization / Bond

  • Theorist Video Quiz. Robert Bursik, Jr.

  • Discussion Post. Social Disorganization / Bond

14-15

Culture & Social Learning

  • Read assigned readings

  • Complete study guide

  • Watch assigned theorist video

  • Watch assigned discussion post video(s)

  • Overview and Reading Quiz. Culture / Social Learning

  • Theorist Video Quiz. Matsueda

  • Discussion Post. Culture / Social Learning

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Criminology Open
Criminology Open
Published with