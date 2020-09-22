Skip to main content
Published on Oct 22, 2020

...Qualitative...Criminology

In the summer of 2020, Criminology Open moved The Journal of Qualitative Criminal Justice & Criminology, also known as …Qualitative…Criminology, from its original website to a new and improved one. You can learn more about the change in this editorial from our director, Scott Jacques, who also serves as editor of the journal: Goodbye JQCJC.org, Hello QualitativeCriminology.com. Below is an iFrame capture of the new website, which you can visit here.

