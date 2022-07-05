Readings - Criminal Investigations

Books

Brown, M. F. (2001). Criminal Investigation : Law and Practice: Vol. 2nd ed. Butterworth-Heinemann. [Available via CSU library; click here.]

Harris, D. A. (2012). Failed Evidence : Why Law Enforcement Resists Science. NYU Press. [Available via CSU library; click here.]

McCrery, N. (2014). Silent Witnesses : The Often Gruesome but Always Fascinating History of Forensic Science (1st ed.). Chicago Review Press. [Available via CSU library; click here.]

Simon, D. (2012). In Doubt : The Psychology of the Criminal Justice Process. Harvard University Press. [Available via CSU library; click here.]

Reports

National Research Council (U.S.)., National Research Council (U.S.)., & National Research Council (U.S.). (2009). Strengthening forensic science in the United States: A path forward. [Available here.]

Rossmo, D. K. (2006a). Criminal Investigative Failures: Avoiding the Pitfalls. FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin, 75(9), 1-8. [Available here.]

Rossmo, D. K. (2006b). Criminal Investigative Failures: Avoiding the Pitfalls (Part two). FBI Law Enforcement Bulletin, 75(9), 12-19. [Available here.]



