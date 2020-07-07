Skip to main content
Search
Dashboard
caret-down
Login
Login or Signup
EDU: Community Policing - Materials
Published on
Aug 07, 2020
COPS Training Courses
by
Andrea Allen
Published on
Aug 07, 2020
Cite
Social
Download
Contents
last released
2 years ago
Show details
COPS Training Courses
Contents
·
Below, is a list of the current training courses offered by COPS. Access these courses, here [
COPS Training Portal
] by signing in the portal.
After-Action Review and Reporting: An Introduction
An Introduction to SRO Programs
Applied Evidence-Based Policing Practices: Homicide and Violent Crime Reduction
Campus Safety Training Program: School Reunification
Changing Perceptions: A Fair and Impartial Policing Approach
Community Policing Defined
Community Policing: Improving Police Efficacy and Building Trust
Crime Reduction: Enforcement and Prevention Strategies
Drug Endangered Children (DEC) Overview
Drug Identification and Recognition - Depressants, Antidepressants, and Inhalants
Drug Identification and Recognition - Disassociative Anesthetics
Drug Identification and Recognition - Hallucinogens
Drug Identification and Recognition - Stimulants
Drug Identification and Recognition - The Opioid Crisis in America
Ethical Considerations for Asset Forfeiture
Ethical Decision Making: Policing with Principled Insight
Evaluation of the Homeless Outreach Service Team (HOST) Program
Introduction to Public Safety De-escalation Tactics for Military Veterans in Crisis
New Perspectives on Community Policing
P5 - Preventing Problems by Promoting Positive Practices
Police & Dog Encounters: Tactical Strategies and Effective Tools to Keep Our Communities Safe and Humane
Postnatal Risks - How You Can Make a Difference
Prenatal Substance Exposure - Why Should I Care
Preparing for the Unimaginable
Problem-Oriented Policing: The SARA Model
Procedural Justice: Roll Call Training for Law Enforcement (5-part Video Series)
Public Law 280 Training Program for Enhanced Collaborative Law Enforcement
Salt Lake City Police Department, Homeless Outreach Service Team (HOST) Program Overview
Supporting Your Mission: An Introduction to the Law Enforcement Officer (LEO) Near Miss Reporting System
You Can Change the Long-Term Outcomes of Drug Endangered Children
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Criminology Open
Get Updates
RSS
Legal
Published with