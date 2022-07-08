Skip to main content
EDU: Criminal Investigations -- @ClaytonState
Published on Aug 08, 2022

Course Schedule - Criminal Investigations

by Andrea Allen
Aug 08, 2022
A 3 credit hour course means that you need to work 9 hours a week on coursework. Given that, this course’s work breaks down as follows. Note, the times below are approximate; something may take you more or less time than stated.

  • 2 hours for reading the assigned chapters / reports

  • 4 hours for annotating the assigned chapters / reports

  • 1 hours for watching video

  • 2 hours for crafting video reflection

Sections

Fall and Spring Semesters

The following lists the work you have due online. For all semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm on Sundays.

Weeks

Section

Reading Quizzes

Video Reflections

1

Introduction to Criminal Investigations

Intro to Criminal Investigations

2-6

History of Criminal Investigations

Identity

Ballistics

Blood

The Body

Poisons

DNA

Of Blood and Murder

7-11

Methods of Criminal Investigations

In Doubt Chapter 2

In Doubt Chapter 3

In Doubt Chapter 4

In Doubt Chapter 5

NAS Chapter 1

NAS Chapter 4

NAS Chapter 5

The Confessions

12-14

Resisting Science

Failed Evidence Chapter 3

Rossmo. CI Failures

The Real CSI

15-16

Current Issues in Criminal Investigations

TBD

Stranger than Fiction: The Murder of Angie Dodge

