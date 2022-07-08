Course Schedule - Criminal Investigations

A 3 credit hour course means that you need to work 9 hours a week on coursework. Given that, this course’s work breaks down as follows. Note, the times below are approximate; something may take you more or less time than stated.
2 hours for reading the assigned chapters / reports
4 hours for annotating the assigned chapters / reports
1 hours for watching video
2 hours for crafting video reflection
The following lists the work you have due online. For all semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm on Sundays.
Weeks
Section
Reading Quizzes
Video Reflections
1
Introduction to Criminal Investigations
Intro to Criminal Investigations
2-6
History of Criminal Investigations
Identity
Ballistics
Blood
The Body
Poisons
DNA
Of Blood and Murder
7-11
Methods of Criminal Investigations
In Doubt Chapter 2
In Doubt Chapter 3
In Doubt Chapter 4
In Doubt Chapter 5
NAS Chapter 1
NAS Chapter 4
NAS Chapter 5
The Confessions
12-14
Resisting Science
Failed Evidence Chapter 3
Rossmo. CI Failures
The Real CSI
15-16
Current Issues in Criminal Investigations
TBD
Stranger than Fiction: The Murder of Angie Dodge