Course Schedule - Criminal Investigations

A 3 credit hour course means that you need to work 9 hours a week on coursework. Given that, this course’s work breaks down as follows. Note, the times below are approximate; something may take you more or less time than stated.

2 hours for reading the assigned chapters / reports

4 hours for annotating the assigned chapters / reports

1 hours for watching video

2 hours for crafting video reflection

Sections

Fall and Spring Semesters

The following lists the work you have due online. For all semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm on Sundays.