Skip to main content
SearchLoginLogin or Signup
EDU: Intro to CJ - Materials
Published on Aug 07, 2020

Wikipedia Articles - Introduction to Criminal Justice

by Andrea Allen
Published onAug 07, 2020
Wikipedia Articles - Introduction to Criminal Justice
·

Section: The Criminal Justice System

Section: Criminal Law and Crime

Broad aspects of crime and control

Measuring crime

Elements of crime

Criminal defenses

Section: Law Enforcement

Broad aspects of law enforcement

Enforcement laws and procedures

Section: Courts

Broad aspects of courts

Rights of the accused

Pretrial

Courtroom actors

Broad aspects of sentencing

Broad aspects of punishment

Section: Corrections

Broad aspects of corrections

Imprisonment

Capital Punishment

Community Corrections

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Comments
0
?
Login to discuss
comment
No comments here
Why not start the discussion?
Criminology Open
Criminology Open
Published with