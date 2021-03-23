Skip to main content
Published on Apr 23, 2021

Course Learning Objectives - Law Enforcement

by Andrea Allen
Course Learning Objectives - Law Enforcement
Course Learning Objectives

  1. Know what is law enforcement

  2. Reflect on contemporary law enforcement issues

  3. Annotate research on major law enforcement issues

  4. Identify critical issues in law enforcement

Course Mapping

Introduction to Course

Chapt 1 The Police in American Society

Reflect on contemporary law enforcement issues

Chapt 1 The Police in American Society

Chapt 2 Historical Perspectives

Chapt 3 Police Human Resources

Chapt 4 Organization and Managment

Chapt 5 Police Operations

Chapt 6 Police Discretion

Chapt 7 Police Use of Force

Chapt 8 Police Culture and Behavior

Chapt 9 Ethics and Deviance

Chapt 10 Civil Liability

Chapt 11 Police in the Community

Reflect on how American police compare to other countries

Reflect on the evolution of law enforcement

Reflect on how officers of color navigate the job

Reflect on police crime analysis

Reflect on the militarization of American police

Reflect on how officers respond to mental illness calls

Reflect on policing using voice instead of force

Reflect on police mental health issues

Reflect on police deviance

Reflect on qualified immunity

Reflect on police-community partnerships

Annotate research on major law enforcement issues

Chapt 1 The Police in American Society

Chapt 2 Historical Perspectives

Chapt 3 Police Human Resources

Chapt 4 Organization and Managment

Chapt 5 Police Operations

Chapt 6 Police Discretion

Chapt 7 Police Use of Force

Chapt 8 Police Culture and Behavior

Chapt 9 Ethics and Deviance

Chapt 10 Civil Liability

Chapt 11 Police in the Community

Annotate research on police in American society

Annotate research on historical perspectives of police

Annotate research on police human resources

Annotate research on police organization

Annotate research on police management

Annotate research on police discretion

Annotate research on police use of force

Annotate research police culture

Annotate research police behavior

Annotate research on ethics

Annotate research on deviance

Annotate research on civil liability

Annotate research on community policing issues

Identify critical issues in law enforcement

Chapt 1 The Police in American Society

Chapt 2 Historical Perspectives

Chapt 3 Police Human Resources

Chapt 4 Organization and Managment

Chapt 5 Police Operations

Chapt 6 Police Discretion

Chapt 7 Police Use of Force

Chapt 8 Police Culture and Behavior

Chapt 9 Ethics and Deviance

Chapt 10 Civil Liability

Chapt 11 Police in the Community

Identify critical issues on the role of police in society

Identify critical issues on the history of policing scholarship

Identify critical issues on diversity in law enforcement

Identify critical issues on crime analysis

Identify critical issues on crime prevention efforts by police

Identify critical issues on police discretion

Identify critical issues on use of force

Identify critical issues on officer mental health

Identify critical issues on officer wellness

Identify critical issues on consent decrees

Identify critical issues on police-community partnerships

Introduction to Course

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Chapt 1 The Police in American Society

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Know what is law enforcement

Read Chapt 1

Annotation

Reflect on how American police compare to other countries

Watch “How American police compare to other countries”

Discussion Post

Annotate research on police in American society

Read Chapt 1

Annotation

Identify critical issues on the role of police in society

Listen to “Reducing Crime: #27 Rachel Tuffin” podcast

Podcast Quiz

Chapt 2 Historical Perspectives

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Reflect on the evolution of law enforcement

Watch “Evolution of Law Enforcement”

Discussion Post

Annotate research on historical perspectives of police

Read Chapt 2

Annotation

Identify critical issues on the history of policing scholarship

Listen to “Reducing Crime: #7 Geoff Alpert” podcast

Podcast Quiz

Chapt 3 Police Human Resources

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Reflect on how officers of color navigate the job

Watch “‘Black and Blue’: Black police officers navigate a divided country”

Discussion Post

Annotate research on police human resources

Read Chapt 3

Annotation

Identify critical issues on diversity in law enforcement

Listen to “Reducing Crime: #23 Mo McGough” podcast

Podcast Quiz

Chapt 4 Organization and Management

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Reflect on police crime analysis

Watch “How Cops Are Using Algorithms to Predict Crimes”

Discussion Post

Annotate research on police organization

Read Chapt 4

Annotation

Annotate research on police management

Read Chapt 4

Annotation

Identify critical issues on crime analysis

Listen to “Reducing Crime: #28 Debra Piehl” podcast

Podcast Quiz

Chapt 5 Police Operations

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Reflect on the militarization of American police

Watch “Why America’s police look like soldiers”

Discussion Post

Annotate research on police operations

Read Chapt 5

Annotation

Identify critical issues on crime prevention efforts by police

Listen to “Reducing Crime: #8 John Eck” podcast

Podcast Quiz

Chapt 6 Police Discretion

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Reflect on how officers respond to mental illness calls

Watch “Meet Police Officers Trained to Respond to Mental Illness Calls”

Discussion Post

Annotate research on police discretion

Read Chapt 6

Annotation

Identify critical issues on police discretion

Listen to “Reducing Crime: #30 Rod Brunson” podcast

Podcast Quiz

Chapt 7 Police Use of Force

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Reflect on policing using voice instead of force

Watch “Use of Voice not Force”

Discussion Post

Annotate research on police use of force

Read Chapt 7

Annotation

Identify critical issues on use of force

Listen to “Reducing Crime: #26 Hans Menos” podcast

Podcast Quiz

Chapt 8 Police Culture and Behavior

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Reflect on police mental health issues

Watch “Police Officer Alcoholism & Recover”

Watch “Police Officer PTSD & Trauma Recovery”

Watch “Police officers vow to address cop suicide crisis: ‘Let's just all admit we're broken’”

Discussion Post

Annotate research police culture

Read Chapt 8

Annotation

Annotate research police behavior

Read Chapt 8

Annotation

Identify critical issues on officer mental health

Listen to “Reducing Crime: #32 Jennifer Wood” podcast

Podcast Quiz

Chapt 9 Ethics and Deviance

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Reflect on police deviance

Watch “Policing the Police 2020”

Discussion Post

Annotate research on ethics

Read Chapt 9

Annotation

Annotate research on deviance

Read Chapt 9

Annotation

Identify critical issues on officer wellness

Listen to “Reducing Crime: #29 Bill Walsh” podcast

Podcast Quiz

Chapt 10 Civil Liability

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Reflect on qualified immunity

Watch “The controversy behind qualified immunity”

Discussion Post

Annotate research on civil liability

Read Chapt 10

Annotation

Identify critical issues on consent decrees

Listen to “Reducing Crime: #25 Danny Murphy” podcast

Podcast Quiz

Chapt 11 Police in the Community

Reflect on police-community partnerships

Watch “Police officers work to mend relationships between community, law enforcement”

Discussion Post

Annotate research on community policing issues

Read Chapt 11

Annotation

Identify critical issues on police-community partnerships

Listen to “Reducing Crime: #19 Lorraine Mazerolle” podcast

Podcast Quiz

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
