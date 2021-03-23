Course Learning Objectives - Law Enforcement

Know what is law enforcement
Reflect on contemporary law enforcement issues
Annotate research on major law enforcement issues
Identify critical issues in law enforcement
Course Learning Objectives
Module
Module Learning Objectives
Know what is law enforcement
Introduction to Course
Chapt 1 The Police in American Society
Know what is law enforcement
Know what is law enforcement
Reflect on contemporary law enforcement issues
Chapt 1 The Police in American Society
Chapt 2 Historical Perspectives
Chapt 3 Police Human Resources
Chapt 4 Organization and Managment
Chapt 5 Police Operations
Chapt 6 Police Discretion
Chapt 7 Police Use of Force
Chapt 8 Police Culture and Behavior
Chapt 9 Ethics and Deviance
Chapt 10 Civil Liability
Chapt 11 Police in the Community
Reflect on how American police compare to other countries
Reflect on the evolution of law enforcement
Reflect on how officers of color navigate the job
Reflect on police crime analysis
Reflect on the militarization of American police
Reflect on how officers respond to mental illness calls
Reflect on policing using voice instead of force
Reflect on police mental health issues
Reflect on police deviance
Reflect on qualified immunity
Reflect on police-community partnerships
Annotate research on major law enforcement issues
Chapt 1 The Police in American Society
Chapt 2 Historical Perspectives
Chapt 3 Police Human Resources
Chapt 4 Organization and Managment
Chapt 5 Police Operations
Chapt 6 Police Discretion
Chapt 7 Police Use of Force
Chapt 8 Police Culture and Behavior
Chapt 9 Ethics and Deviance
Chapt 10 Civil Liability
Chapt 11 Police in the Community
Annotate research on police in American society
Annotate research on historical perspectives of police
Annotate research on police human resources
Annotate research on police organization
Annotate research on police management
Annotate research on police discretion
Annotate research on police use of force
Annotate research police culture
Annotate research police behavior
Annotate research on ethics
Annotate research on deviance
Annotate research on civil liability
Annotate research on community policing issues
Identify critical issues in law enforcement
Chapt 1 The Police in American Society
Chapt 2 Historical Perspectives
Chapt 3 Police Human Resources
Chapt 4 Organization and Managment
Chapt 5 Police Operations
Chapt 6 Police Discretion
Chapt 7 Police Use of Force
Chapt 8 Police Culture and Behavior
Chapt 9 Ethics and Deviance
Chapt 10 Civil Liability
Chapt 11 Police in the Community
Identify critical issues on the role of police in society
Identify critical issues on the history of policing scholarship
Identify critical issues on diversity in law enforcement
Identify critical issues on crime analysis
Identify critical issues on crime prevention efforts by police
Identify critical issues on police discretion
Identify critical issues on use of force
Identify critical issues on officer mental health
Identify critical issues on officer wellness
Identify critical issues on consent decrees
Identify critical issues on police-community partnerships
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Know what is law enforcement
Read Chapt 1
Annotation
Reflect on how American police compare to other countries
Watch “How American police compare to other countries”
Discussion Post
Annotate research on police in American society
Annotation
Identify critical issues on the role of police in society
Listen to “Reducing Crime: #27 Rachel Tuffin” podcast
Podcast Quiz
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Reflect on the evolution of law enforcement
Watch “Evolution of Law Enforcement”
Discussion Post
Annotate research on historical perspectives of police
Read Chapt 2
Annotation
Identify critical issues on the history of policing scholarship
Listen to “Reducing Crime: #7 Geoff Alpert” podcast
Podcast Quiz
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Reflect on how officers of color navigate the job
Watch “‘Black and Blue’: Black police officers navigate a divided country”
Discussion Post
Annotate research on police human resources
Read Chapt 3
Annotation
Identify critical issues on diversity in law enforcement
Listen to “Reducing Crime: #23 Mo McGough” podcast
Podcast Quiz
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Reflect on police crime analysis
Watch “How Cops Are Using Algorithms to Predict Crimes”
Discussion Post
Annotate research on police organization
Read Chapt 4
Annotation
Annotate research on police management
Read Chapt 4
Annotation
Identify critical issues on crime analysis
Listen to “Reducing Crime: #28 Debra Piehl” podcast
Podcast Quiz
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Reflect on the militarization of American police
Watch “Why America’s police look like soldiers”
Discussion Post
Annotate research on police operations
Read Chapt 5
Annotation
Identify critical issues on crime prevention efforts by police
Listen to “Reducing Crime: #8 John Eck” podcast
Podcast Quiz
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Reflect on how officers respond to mental illness calls
Watch “Meet Police Officers Trained to Respond to Mental Illness Calls”
Discussion Post
Annotate research on police discretion
Read Chapt 6
Annotation
Identify critical issues on police discretion
Listen to “Reducing Crime: #30 Rod Brunson” podcast
Podcast Quiz
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Reflect on policing using voice instead of force
Watch “Use of Voice not Force”
Discussion Post
Annotate research on police use of force
Read Chapt 7
Annotation
Identify critical issues on use of force
Listen to “Reducing Crime: #26 Hans Menos” podcast
Podcast Quiz
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Reflect on police mental health issues
Watch “Police Officer Alcoholism & Recover”
Watch “Police Officer PTSD & Trauma Recovery”
Watch “Police officers vow to address cop suicide crisis: ‘Let's just all admit we're broken’”
Discussion Post
Annotate research police culture
Read Chapt 8
Annotation
Annotate research police behavior
Read Chapt 8
Annotation
Identify critical issues on officer mental health
Listen to “Reducing Crime: #32 Jennifer Wood” podcast
Podcast Quiz
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Reflect on police deviance
Watch “Policing the Police 2020”
Discussion Post
Annotate research on ethics
Read Chapt 9
Annotation
Annotate research on deviance
Read Chapt 9
Annotation
Identify critical issues on officer wellness
Listen to “Reducing Crime: #29 Bill Walsh” podcast
Podcast Quiz
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Reflect on qualified immunity
Watch “The controversy behind qualified immunity”
Discussion Post
Annotate research on civil liability
Read Chapt 10
Annotation
Identify critical issues on consent decrees
Listen to “Reducing Crime: #25 Danny Murphy” podcast
Podcast Quiz
Reflect on police-community partnerships
Watch “Police officers work to mend relationships between community, law enforcement”
Discussion Post
Annotate research on community policing issues
Read Chapt 11
Annotation
Identify critical issues on police-community partnerships
Listen to “Reducing Crime: #19 Lorraine Mazerolle” podcast
Podcast Quiz