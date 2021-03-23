Course Learning Objectives - Law Enforcement

Course Learning Objectives Module Module Learning Objectives

Know what is law enforcement Introduction to Course Chapt 1 The Police in American Society

Reflect on contemporary law enforcement issues Chapt 1 The Police in American Society Chapt 2 Historical Perspectives Chapt 3 Police Human Resources Chapt 4 Organization and Managment Chapt 5 Police Operations Chapt 6 Police Discretion Chapt 7 Police Use of Force Chapt 8 Police Culture and Behavior Chapt 9 Ethics and Deviance Chapt 10 Civil Liability Chapt 11 Police in the Community Reflect on how American police compare to other countries Reflect on the evolution of law enforcement Reflect on how officers of color navigate the job Reflect on police crime analysis Reflect on the militarization of American police Reflect on how officers respond to mental illness calls Reflect on policing using voice instead of force Reflect on police mental health issues Reflect on police deviance Reflect on qualified immunity Reflect on police-community partnerships

Annotate research on major law enforcement issues Chapt 1 The Police in American Society Chapt 2 Historical Perspectives Chapt 3 Police Human Resources Chapt 4 Organization and Managment Chapt 5 Police Operations Chapt 6 Police Discretion Chapt 7 Police Use of Force Chapt 8 Police Culture and Behavior Chapt 9 Ethics and Deviance Chapt 10 Civil Liability Chapt 11 Police in the Community Annotate research on police in American society Annotate research on historical perspectives of police Annotate research on police human resources Annotate research on police organization Annotate research on police management Annotate research on police discretion Annotate research on police use of force Annotate research police culture Annotate research police behavior Annotate research on ethics Annotate research on deviance Annotate research on civil liability Annotate research on community policing issues