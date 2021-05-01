Course Schedule - Law Enforcement, Summer 2021

A 3 credit hour course means that you need to work 9 hours a week on coursework. Given that, this course’s work breaks down as follows:
2 hours for reading the assigned chapter
4 hours for annotating the assigned chapter
1 hour for discussion post
2 hours for listening to the podcast and taking the associated quiz
For all semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm on Sundays.
Due to the shortened summer semester, the course will cover a selection of the textbook’s chapters. Each section has the same assignment types: Discussion Posts, Podcast Quizzes, and Annotations.
Week
Discussion Post
Podcast Quiz
Annotation
1
Chapter 1
#27 Rachel Tuffin
Chapter 3 What Do the Police Do? from Harris and Buckey (2020) [available here]
2
Chapter 2
#7 Geoff Alpert
Chapter 2 The History of Policing from Harris and Buckey (2020) [available here]
3
Chapter 3
#23 Mo McGough
Chapters 11 Police Legitimacy and 12 Police Coercion from Reisig and Kane (2014) [available here]
4
Chapter 5
#8 John Eck
Chapters 5 Problem-Oriented Policing: Principles, Practice, and Crime Prevention, and 6 Order Maintenance Policing from Reisig and Kane (2014) [available here]
5
Chapter 6
#32 Jennifer Wood
Chapters 7 Community Policing and 8 Zero Tolerance and Policing from Reisig and Kane (2014) [available here]
6 & 7
Police and the Community II
#30 Rod Brunson
Chapters 9 Policing Vulnerable Populations and 17 Racial Profiling from Reisig and Kane (2014) [available here]
8
Police Use of Force
#26 Hans Menos
Chapters 9 Police Brutality; 15 Use of Deadly Force; and 17 Vehicular Police Pursuits from Chambliss (2011) [available here]
9
Police Misconduct
#29 Bill Walsh
Chapters 10 Police Corruption and the Code of Silence and 12 Police Strikes and Blue Flu from Chambliss (2011) [available here]