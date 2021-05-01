Course Schedule - Law Enforcement, Summer 2021

A 3 credit hour course means that you need to work 9 hours a week on coursework. Given that, this course’s work breaks down as follows:

2 hours for reading the assigned chapter

4 hours for annotating the assigned chapter

1 hour for discussion post

2 hours for listening to the podcast and taking the associated quiz

Sections

For all semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm on Sundays.

Summer Semesters

Due to the shortened summer semester, the course will cover a selection of the textbook’s chapters. Each section has the same assignment types: Discussion Posts, Podcast Quizzes, and Annotations.