Reports - Law Enforcement

Brooks, Connor. 2019. Federal Law Enforcement Officers, 2016 - Statistical Tables. Report for the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs. Reports no. NCJ 251922, October. Washington, DC: Bureau of Justice Statistics.[Available here.]

Buehler, Emily D. 2021. State and Local Law Enforcement Training Academies, 2018. Report for the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs. Reports no. NCJ 255915, July. Washington, DC: Bureau of Justice Statistics. [Available here.]

Hyland, Shelley S. and Elizabeth Davis. 2019. Local Police Departments, 2016: Personnel. Report for the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs. Reports no. NCJ 252835, October. Washington, DC: Bureau of Justice Statistics. [Available here.]

Reaves, Brian A. 2011. Census of State and Local Law Enforcement Agencies, 2008. Report for the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs. Reports no. NCJ 233982, July. Washington, DC: Bureau of Justice Statistics. [Available here.]