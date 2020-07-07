Syllabus - Introduction to Criminal Justice

Introduction to Criminal Justice (CRJU 1150)

CRN 81250, Section 90, 3.0 credit hours

Fall 2023 | Online

Instructor: Dr. Andrea Allen

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 678-466-4606

Office: Clayton Hall, T-218

Office hrs: Mondays 11-12 (Teams); Tuesdays 11-1 (Teams); Wednesdays 11-12:30 (Teams)

Course Website in D2L: https://clayton.view.usg.edu/d2l/home/2810353

Course Description

The course is an overview of the criminal justice system. Students are introduced to its three major components: law enforcement, courts, and corrections.

Course Learning Objectives

Identify the parts of the criminal justice system Recognize how cases proceed through the criminal justice system Discuss criminal justice concepts Reflect on contemporary criminal justice issues Analyze criminal justice data Report criminal justice data Create infographics

Computer Skill Prerequisites

Able to use the Windows TM operating system

Able to use Microsoft Word TM word processing

Able to send and receive e-mail using OutlookTM

Only use your CSU e-mail account or the e-mail system included in D2L to communicate academic information to your instructor.

Able to attach and retrieve attached files via email

Able to use a Web browser.

Computer/Technology Requirements

Each CSU student is required to have “on demand access” throughout the semester to “an appropriate computing device” that meets faculty-approved hardware and software requirements for the student's academic program. Students will be required to sign a statement attesting to such access. For further information on CSU's Computer Devices Policy, see the Academic Catalog and Student Handbook.

Technical Support

If you have technical problems, you need to visit The Hub or call them at (678)466-4357 (HELP). Technical problems with your computer (or other devices), internet, and D2L are not an excuse for missing or late work.

Computer Use in This Course

A computer with secure, reliable and preferably high-speed internet connections will be required to access course materials, submit assignments and take assessments in Brightspace Desire2Learn (D2L). Computers also will be required to communicate with your instructor via email and participate in discussions in Microsoft Teams.

Brightspace Desire2Learn (Online Classroom):

On-line activity will take place in Brightspace Desire2Learn (D2L), the virtual classroom for the course, and in Microsoft Teams. Posting of your work in D2L is a course requirement.

You can gain access to D2L, by signing on to the SWAN portal. New students, or those who would like a refresh on Brightspace (D2L) features, can review the D2L Video Tutorials - For Students

For instructions on joining a Microsoft Teams meeting, see this brief introduction

If you experience any difficulties in Desire2Learn or Microsoft Teams, please email or call The HUB at [email protected] or (678) 466-HELP. You will need to provide the date and time of the problem, your SWAN username, the name of the course that you are attempting to access or Teams meeting, and your instructor's name.

Assignments

There are five kinds of assignments in the course: Discussion Posts; Research Exercises; Infographics; and Annotations. Refer to those pages for details.

Grading

Criminal Justice System Quiz — 5%

Video Reflections — 10%

Research Exercises — 20%

Infographics — 25%

Annotations — 40%

Grading Scale (based on percent):

A — 90-100

B — 80-89.9

C — 70-79.9

D — 60-69.9

F — 59.9 or less

Feedback

You will be given individual feedback on your assignments. You can expect to receive feedback and a grade on your assignments within one week of their due date. You should review this feedback upon grading so that you might improve in subsequent assignments. You should also review the feedback given to you before emailing to ask about your grade. If you email to inquire about your grade without first viewing the feedback, I will not respond. To view your graded feedback, go to the Grades page in D2L. Feedback directed at the class will appear next to the assignment. Individualized feedback is obtained by clicking on “Assessment Details.”

Late Work Policy

This online course is asynchronous, but you must complete assignments by the specified due date. Because the course does not require your physical presence, late submissions will only be accepted in extreme circumstances (e.g., death in the family, hospitalization, etc.) and when documentation can be provided. Also, if you have what I deem an excusable absence, it must be brought to my attention within 24 hours of the problem’s occurrence; otherwise, I will not allow an extension. I highly recommend you complete each week’s work at the beginning of the week, not wait until the end. Note that “technology problems” will not be accepted as an excuse for late work. Please make sure that you have submitted all weekly assignments by the deadline, otherwise your work will be considered late and given a zero.

University Attendance Policy

Students are expected to attend and participate in every class meeting. Instructors establish specific policies relating to absences in their courses and communicate these policies to the students through the course syllabi. Individual instructors, based upon the nature of the course, determine what effect excused and unexcused absences have in determining grades and upon students’ ability to remain enrolled in their courses. The university reserves the right to determine that excessive absences, whether justified or not, are sufficient cause for institutional withdrawals or failing grades.

Course Attendance Policy

Students are expected to access the online course materials and complete the assignments. Course tracking can be used to assess the amount of “attendance” in an online course. You should log in the course every day to ensure your timely completion of work.

No Show Policy

It is imperative that students have a successful start of each semester by attending class during the first week and no later than the second week of the semester. A registered student who does not complete a course assignment by 4 pm August 24 will be reported a “no show.” The consequences of being reported as a no show are significant: the student will be dropped from the class and may suffer significant financial hardship.

In order for students enrolled in this course to avoid being a “no show,” the completion of an assignment will be required before the no show reporting period has ended. Simply logging into this course in D2L will NOT be considered online attendance.

General Policy

Students must abide by policies in the Clayton State University Student Handbook, and the Basic Undergraduate Student Responsibilities. The Student Handbook is part of the Academic Catalog and Student Handbook.

Student Conduct

Behavior which disrupts the teaching–learning process during class activities will not be tolerated. While a variety of behaviors can be disruptive in a classroom setting, more serious examples include belligerent, abusive, profane, and/or threatening behavior. A student who fails to respond to reasonable faculty direction regarding classroom behavior and/or behavior while participating in classroom activities may be dismissed from class. A student who is dismissed is entitled to due process and will be afforded such rights as soon as possible following dismissal. If found in violation, a student may be administratively withdrawn and may receive a grade of WF.

More detailed descriptions of examples of disruptive behavior are provided in the Code of Conduct and Disciplinary Procedures sections of the Clayton State University Academic Catalog and Student Handbook.

Online Etiquette (Netiquette)

Discussion, chat, and e-mail spaces within this course are for class purposes only, unless otherwise stated. Please remember to conduct yourself collegially and professionally. Unlike in the classroom setting, what you say in the online environment is documented and not easily erased or forgotten.

Weapons on Campus

Clayton State University is committed to providing a safe environment for our students, faculty, staff, and visitors. Information on laws and policies regulating weapons on campus is available here.

Communication Policy

If you need to contact me, email at [email protected]. Do not send messages in D2L; I won’t read them.

When emailing me, you must do the following or I will not reply:

Email at [email protected]

Include your complete name and the course name (unless you message me from Remind)

Only send emails from your CSU email account.

Not ask me something answered in the syllabus or assignment pages

Ask a clear question

Not ask me for grade concessions (including but not to adding points, rounding, offering extra credit)

If I do not respond to your message, look to see whether it did all of the above. If it did but I didn’t reply within 48 hours, please resend your original message. Note, for messages sent during the week, you can expect a response from me within 24 hours. Messages sent after 5pm on Friday may not be answered until Monday.

Academic Dishonesty

Any type of activity that is considered dishonest by reasonable standards may constitute academic misconduct. The most common forms of academic misconduct are cheating and plagiarism. All instances of academic dishonesty will result in a grade of zero for the work involved. All instances of academic dishonesty will be reported to the Office of Community Standards. Judicial procedures are described in the section of the Academic Catalog and Student Handbook titled, Adjudicating Alleged Academic Conduct Infractions.

Plagiarism Detection Software

Students agree that by taking this course all required papers may be subject to submission for textual similarity review to Turnitin.com for the detection of plagiarism. All submitted papers will be included as source documents in the Turnitin.com reference database solely for the purpose of detecting plagiarism of such papers. You should submit your papers in such a way that no identifying information about you is included.

Disability Statement

Disability Services Statement: Individuals with disabilities who need to request accommodations should contact the Disability Resource Center, Edgewater Hall, Suite 255; 678-466-5445; [email protected]

Midterm Progress Report

The midterm grade in this course reflects approximately 30% of the entire course grade. Based on this grade, students may choose to withdraw from the course and receive a grade of "W." Students pursuing this option must fill out an official withdrawal form, available in the Office of the Registrar. Instructions for withdrawing are provided at this link. The last day to withdraw without academic accountability is October 6, 2023.

Center for Academic Success

The Center for Academic Success (CAS) provides personalized one-on-one peer and professional staff tutoring in over 100 core subjects. The Center is located in Edgewater Hall Suite 276. The CAS also offers moderated study groups, informal study sessions, a comfortable study environment, a student study lounge, and it’s all free! Use the CAS if you need help; become a tutor if you don’t. For more information you can e-mail the center at [email protected]

Personal/Emotional Concerns

A range of issues can cause barriers to learning, such as stress, strained relationships, feeling down, difficulty concentrating, and lack of motivation. During the semester, if you find that life stressors are interfering with your academic or personal success, consider contacting Counseling and Psychological Services (CAPS.) All students are eligible for counseling services at no charge. CAPS is located in Edgewater Hall, Room 245. You can reach them by phone at 678-466-5406 or email to request an appointment at [email protected]. Students can reach the 24/7 Support Line by calling 833-855-0084.