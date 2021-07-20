Course Schedule - SOSC Internship

A sample course schedule for SOSC 4490 is provided in the table below to give you some idea of what to expect. This schedule, including, but not limited to, assignments, projects, and timetables, is subject to change at the discretion of the instructor. The instructor will provide your actual schedule and more details regarding the course on D2L once your semester of enrollment begins.
All assignments are due Fridays by 5:00 pm EST, except as indicated in bold below.
DUE DATE
ASSIGNMENT(S) DUE
August 19*, 4 pm
Course Policies & Practices Quiz and Introductions Discussion Board on D2L
August 27
Prepare Resume and Cover Letter and RSVP to Career Services for Virtual Senior Career Academy
September 3
Submit Resume and Cover Letter to Career Services for Critique
September 10
Submit Resume Critique from Career Services to D2L
September 17
Complete Virtual Practice Interview on Big Interview
September 24
Submit Big Interview Critique from Career Services on D2L
October 1
Submit Revised Resume and Cover Letter on D2L
October 15, 10 am -12 pm**
Attend Virtual Senior Career Academy
October 22
Submit Certificate of Attendance from Career Academy and Create or Update Your LinkedIn Profile
October 29
Submit a Copy of Your LinkedIn Profile on D2L
November 5
Submit Completed Job Application Packet on D2L
November 12
Submit Kaltura Oral Presentation: Reflection on Internship Experience on D2L
November 19
Review and Respond to the Oral Presentations of Classmates on D2L
November 22***, 5 pm
Submit Internship Hours Log on D2L
*The Introductions Discussion Board and Course Policies & Practices Quiz are ungraded, but mandatory no-show assignments that are due by the no-show deadline indicated above.
**The Virtual Senior Career Academy is scheduled from 10-12 pm on the date listed above.
***The Internship Hours Log is due on the last day of classes by 5:00 pm. You should keep track of your hours weekly throughout the semester.