There are several video reflections in the course. For each, you will watch the assigned video listed in the Course Schedule. Links to the videos can be found here. The purpose of the video reflections is to think about how abstract concepts or theories that you learn in class relate to the real world, as well as to engage in a critical evaluation and discussion of those issues with your peers.

Each video reflection requires you to complete two parts: (1) Summary and (2) Reaction. The instructions are the same for each video reflection; they appear below this paragraph. See Course Schedule for due dates by module topic. I suggest you write your answers within a Word document, as it will help you to ensure that the word count is sufficient and that grammar and spelling are correct.

Instructions: Watch the assigned video. After watching, write a post that contains the following two parts:

Summary : Summarize the video in at least 500 words; no more than 700

Reaction: Explain what you find most interesting about the video in at least 300 words.

You are only allowed to submit one original post. If you post more than one original post, you will receive a zero on the assignment, as it will be considered cheating.

Once you have completed your Original Post, you are ready to submit it. For the first, for example, click on the Discussions tab. Then click on “Of Blood and Murder.” Click “Start a New Thread.” Where it says “Enter a Subject”, write the title of the video. Then cut-and-paste what you wrote above into the text box, and click “Post.”

Grading: Posts will be graded using the following rubric with 10 representing a perfect score.