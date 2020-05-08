Green Access Rank of Most Cited Journals in Criminology

For more information on the ranking, visit this companion page. The table is better viewed on a computer or tablet than smartphone.
Green Access Rank (Google Scholar Rank)
Journal
Publisher
Green Access to Postprints
1 (5)
Instant for personal & alternative websites
2 (7)
Instant for personal & alternative websites
3 (9)
Instant for personal & alternative websites
4 (10)
International Journal of Offender Therapy & Comparative Criminology
Instant for personal & alternative websites
5 (11)
Instant for personal & alternative websites
6 (13)
Instant for personal & alternative websites
7 (14)
Instant for personal & alternative websites
8 (17)
Instant for personal & alternative websites
9 (19)
Instant for personal & alternative websites
10 (20)
Instant for personal & alternative websites
11 (4)
Instant for personal website; otherwise 12 month embargo
12 (15)
Instant for personal website; otherwise 12 month embargo
13 (16)
Instant for personal website; otherwise 12 month embargo
14 (18)
Instant for personal website; otherwise 12 month embargo
15 (2)
Instant for personal website; otherwise 18 month embargo
16 (12)
Instant for personal website; otherwise 18 month embargo
17 (1)
Instant for personal website; otherwise 24 month embargo
18 (3)
Instant for personal website; otherwise 24 month embargo
19 (6)
Entirely embargoed for 24 months
20 (8)
Entirely embargoed for 24 months
Note: Updated October 17, 2021. For the prior year’s ranking, view the prior release by clicking the clock icon near the top of this webpage.