Published on Jun 08, 2020

Green Access Rank of Most Cited Journals in Criminology

For more information on the ranking, visit this companion page. The table is better viewed on a computer or tablet than smartphone.

Green Access Rank (Google Scholar Rank)

Journal

Publisher

Green Access to Postprints

1 (5)

Criminal Justice & Behavior

Sage

Instant for personal & alternative websites

2 (7)

Crime & Delinquency

Sage

Instant for personal & alternative websites

3 (9)

Law & Human Behavior

APA

Instant for personal & alternative websites

4 (10)

International Journal of Offender Therapy & Comparative Criminology

Sage

Instant for personal & alternative websites

5 (11)

European Journal of Criminology

Sage

Instant for personal & alternative websites

6 (13)

Sexual Abuse

Sage

Instant for personal & alternative websites

7 (14)

Criminology & Criminal Justice

Sage

Instant for personal & alternative websites

8 (17)

Journal of Research in Crime & Delinquency

Sage

Instant for personal & alternative websites

9 (19)

Youth Violence & Juvenile Justice

Sage

Instant for personal & alternative websites

10 (20)

Punishment & Society

Sage

Instant for personal & alternative websites

11 (4)

Journal of Quantitative Criminology

Springer

Instant for personal website; otherwise 12 month embargo

12 (15)

American Journal of Criminal Justice

Springer

Instant for personal website; otherwise 12 month embargo

13 (16)

Journal of Experimental Criminology

Springer

Instant for personal website; otherwise 12 month embargo

14 (18)

Crime, Law & Social Change

Springer

Instant for personal website; otherwise 12 month embargo

15 (2)

Justice Quarterly

T&F

Instant for personal website; otherwise 18 month embargo

16 (12)

Policing & Society

T&F

Instant for personal website; otherwise 18 month embargo

17 (1)

British Journal of Criminology

OUP

Instant for personal website; otherwise 24 month embargo

18 (3)

Journal of Criminal Justice

Elsevier

Instant for personal website; otherwise 24 month embargo

19 (6)

Criminology

Wiley

Entirely embargoed for 24 months

20 (8)

Criminology & Public Policy

Wiley

Entirely embargoed for 24 months

Note: Updated October 17, 2021. For the prior year’s ranking, view the prior release by clicking the clock icon near the top of this webpage.

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
