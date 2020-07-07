Course Schedule - Introduction to Criminal Justice

A 3 credit hour course means that you need to work 9 hours a week on coursework. Given that, I expect you to spend 8 hours per week on this course. I expect you to spend about this much time per section on average on each of the following :

7 hours for Reading

5 hours for Annotation

1 hours for Discussion Post

1 hours for Exercise

8 hours for Infographic

Given the breakdown, it should be clear that you need to start reading and working on your Annotation at the beginning of the section. I am making it due at the end of the section, so you have several weeks to work on it. Note, the times below are approximate; something may take you more or less time than stated.

Sections

There are five sections in this course: The Criminal Justice System; Criminal Law and Crime; Law Enforcement; Courts; and Corrections. Each section has the same assignment types : Annotations; Discussion Posts; Research Exercises; and Infographics:

For all semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm on Sundays.

Fall and Spring Semesters

Week 1: The Criminal Justice System

Weeks 2-5: Criminal Law and Crime

Weeks 6-9: Law Enforcement

Weeks 10-13: Courts

Weeks 14-16: Corrections

Week Discussion Posts Research Exercises Infographics Annotations 1 The Criminal Justice System 2 Criminal Law and Crime Crime 3 4 Crime 5 Criminal Law & Crime 6 Law Enforcement Arrest 7 Arrest 8 9 Law Enforcement 10 Courts Sentencing 11 Sentencing 12 13 Courts 14 Corrections Prison 15 Prison 16 Corrections

Summer Semesters

There are five sections in this course: The Criminal Justice System; Criminal Law and Crime; Law Enforcement; Courts; and Corrections. Each section has the same assignment types : Annotations; Discussion Posts; and Research Exercises:

In summer semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm on Sundays.

Summer Semesters

Week 1 of Semester: The Criminal Justice System Submit Criminal Justice System Quiz; Annotation

Weeks 2 & 3 of Semester: Criminal Law and Crime First week: Submit Discussion Post; Research Exercise Second Week: Submit Annotation

Weeks 4 & 5 of Semester: Law Enforcement First week: Submit Discussion Post; Research Exercise Second Week: Submit Annotation

Weeks 6 & 7 of Semester: Courts First week: Submit Discussion Post; Research Exercise Second Week: Submit Annotation

Weeks 8 & 9 of Semester: Corrections First week: Submit Discussion Post; Research Exercise Second Week: Submit Annotation

