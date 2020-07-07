Course Schedule - Introduction to Criminal Justice

A 3 credit hour course means that you need to work 9 hours a week on coursework. Given that, I expect you to spend 8 hours per week on this course.1 I expect you to spend about this much time per section2 on average on each of the following3:
7 hours for Reading
5 hours for Annotation
1 hours for Discussion Post
1 hours for Exercise
8 hours for Infographic
Given the breakdown, it should be clear that you need to start reading and working on your Annotation at the beginning of the section. I am making it due at the end of the section, so you have several weeks to work on it. Note, the times below are approximate; something may take you more or less time than stated.
There are five sections in this course: The Criminal Justice System; Criminal Law and Crime; Law Enforcement; Courts; and Corrections. Each section has the same assignment types4: Annotations; Discussion Posts; Research Exercises; and Infographics:
For all semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm on Sundays.
Week 1: The Criminal Justice System
Weeks 2-5: Criminal Law and Crime
Weeks 6-9: Law Enforcement
Weeks 10-13: Courts
Weeks 14-16: Corrections
Week
Discussion Posts
Research Exercises
Infographics
Annotations
1
The Criminal Justice System
2
Criminal Law and Crime
Crime
3
4
Crime
5
Criminal Law & Crime
6
Law Enforcement
Arrest
7
Arrest
8
9
Law Enforcement
10
Courts
Sentencing
11
Sentencing
12
13
Courts
14
Corrections
Prison
15
Prison
16
Corrections
Summer semesters are fast-paced courses that pack 16 weeks of material into 9 weeks. Before embarking on this course, it is important to keep this in mind. This course is 3 credit hours, which means you should expect to do about 9 hours of work a week. I expect you to spend about this much time per section on average on each of the following:
7 hours for Reading
5 hours for Annotation
1 hours for Discussion Post
1 hours for Exercise
Given the breakdown, it should be clear that you need to start reading and working on your Annotation at the beginning of the section.
There are five sections in this course: The Criminal Justice System; Criminal Law and Crime; Law Enforcement; Courts; and Corrections. Each section has the same assignment types5: Annotations; Discussion Posts; and Research Exercises:
In summer semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm on Sundays.
Week 1 of Semester: The Criminal Justice System
Submit Criminal Justice System Quiz; Annotation
Weeks 2 & 3 of Semester: Criminal Law and Crime
First week: Submit Discussion Post; Research Exercise
Second Week: Submit Annotation
Weeks 4 & 5 of Semester: Law Enforcement
First week: Submit Discussion Post; Research Exercise
Second Week: Submit Annotation
Weeks 6 & 7 of Semester: Courts
First week: Submit Discussion Post; Research Exercise
Second Week: Submit Annotation
Weeks 8 & 9 of Semester: Corrections
First week: Submit Discussion Post; Research Exercise
Second Week: Submit Annotation
Week
Quiz
Discussion Posts
Research Exercises
Annotations
1
Criminal Justice System Quiz
The Criminal Justice System
2
Criminal Law and Crime
Crime
3
Criminal Law & Crime
4
Law Enforcement
Arrest
5
Law Enforcement
6
Courts
Sentencing
7
Courts
8
Corrections
Prison
9
Corrections