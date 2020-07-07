Skip to main content
EDU: Intro to CJ -- @ Clayton State
Published on Aug 07, 2020

Course Schedule - Introduction to Criminal Justice

by Andrea Allen
A 3 credit hour course means that you need to work 9 hours a week on coursework. Given that, I expect you to spend 8 hours per week on this course.1 I expect you to spend about this much time per section2 on average on each of the following3:

  • 7 hours for Reading

  • 5 hours for Annotation

  • 1 hours for Discussion Post

  • 1 hours for Exercise

  • 8 hours for Infographic

Given the breakdown, it should be clear that you need to start reading and working on your Annotation at the beginning of the section. I am making it due at the end of the section, so you have several weeks to work on it. Note, the times below are approximate; something may take you more or less time than stated.

Sections

There are five sections in this course: The Criminal Justice System; Criminal Law and Crime; Law Enforcement; Courts; and Corrections. Each section has the same assignment types4: Annotations; Discussion Posts; Research Exercises; and Infographics:

  • For all semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm on Sundays.

Fall and Spring Semesters

  • Week 1: The Criminal Justice System

  • Weeks 2-5: Criminal Law and Crime

  • Weeks 6-9: Law Enforcement

  • Weeks 10-13: Courts

  • Weeks 14-16: Corrections

Week

Discussion Posts

Research Exercises

Infographics

Annotations

1

The Criminal Justice System

2

Criminal Law and Crime

Crime

3

4

Crime

5

Criminal Law & Crime

6

Law Enforcement

Arrest

7

Arrest

8

9

Law Enforcement

10

Courts

Sentencing

11

Sentencing

12

13

Courts

14

Corrections

Prison

15

Prison

16

Corrections

Summer Semesters

Sections

There are five sections in this course: The Criminal Justice System; Criminal Law and Crime; Law Enforcement; Courts; and Corrections. Each section has the same assignment types5: Annotations; Discussion Posts; and Research Exercises:

  • In summer semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm on Sundays.

Summer Semesters

  • Week 1 of Semester: The Criminal Justice System

    • Submit Criminal Justice System Quiz; Annotation

  • Weeks 2 & 3 of Semester: Criminal Law and Crime

    • First week: Submit Discussion Post; Research Exercise

    • Second Week: Submit Annotation

  • Weeks 4 & 5 of Semester: Law Enforcement

    • First week: Submit Discussion Post; Research Exercise

    • Second Week: Submit Annotation

  • Weeks 6 & 7 of Semester: Courts

    • First week: Submit Discussion Post; Research Exercise

    • Second Week: Submit Annotation

  • Weeks 8 & 9 of Semester: Corrections

    • First week: Submit Discussion Post; Research Exercise

    • Second Week: Submit Annotation

Week

Quiz

Discussion Posts

Research Exercises

Annotations

1

Criminal Justice System Quiz

The Criminal Justice System

2

Criminal Law and Crime

Crime

3

Criminal Law & Crime

4

Law Enforcement

Arrest

5

Law Enforcement

6

Courts

Sentencing

7

Courts

8

Corrections

Prison

9

Corrections

Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
