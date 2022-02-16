The Criminology Open Code of Conduct applies to Officers and Members’ interactions with each other and stakeholders (e.g., service providers and users) in any setting — digital, in-person, in public or in private. The Code also applies to Officers and Members’ interaction with anyone in any public space, including conference calls, webinars, group forums or chats, digital messages, events and conferences. Representation of Criminology Open may be further defined and clarified by the Officers.

Pledge

In the interest of fostering an open and welcoming environment, Criminology Open’s Officers and its Advisory Board Members pledge to making our community a harassment-free experience for everyone, regardless of age, body size, disability, ethnicity, sex characteristics, gender identity and expression, level of experience, education, socio-economic status, nationality, personal appearance, race, religion, sexual identity and orientation.

Standards

Here are examples of behavior that contribute to creating a positive environment: using welcoming and inclusive language; being respectful of differing viewpoints and experiences; gracefully accepting constructive criticism; focusing on what is best for Criminology Open and stakeholders; showing empathy toward anyone and everyone.

Here are examples of unacceptable behavior: using sexualized language or imagery and unwelcome sexual attention or advances; trolling, insulting/derogatory comments, and personal or political attacks; public or private harassment; publishing others’ private information, such as a physical or electronic address, without explicit permission; other conduct which could reasonably be considered inappropriate in a professional setting.

Conflict Resolution

Especially in remote settings, it is easy to let a conflict fester and get out of hand. It is important to quickly resolve conflict. Remember why we are here: to increase the quality and quantity of “open criminology.” Take a step back and remember that the person/people with whom you are in conflict are here for the same reason. It is best to assume that they are operating in good faith, with good intentions. If possible, try to resolve conflict by talking directly with the disputant/s, preferably face-to-face (in-person or over video) because text communication is more apt to misinterpretation. If you want, consult an Officer or Member on how to resolve the conflict.

Enforcement

Instances of abusive, harassing, or otherwise unacceptable behavior may be reported by contacting the Director or Vice Director (but not the Treasurer). All complaints will be reviewed and investigated and will result in a response that is deemed necessary and appropriate to the circumstances. Criminology Open is obligated to maintain confidentiality with regard to the reporter of an incident. Further details of specific enforcement policies may be communicated separately.

Importantly, we need to figure out a good way for (1) a Member or stakeholder to make a complaint about an Officer and (2) Criminology Open to take appropriate action. We welcome ideas.

Note: This document uses and adapts (without quotation marks) the Knowledge Futures Group Handbook, per its CC BY 4.0 license.