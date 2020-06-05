Skip to main content
Citation Rank of Diamond Journals in Criminology

Citation Rank of Diamond Journals in Criminology
Authors should consider these rankings when deciding where to publish articles. For more information on (1) the rankings, visit this companion page; and, (2) copyright/access at the ranked journals and many others, view the Wiki List of Criminology Journals and Determining Copyright at Criminology Journals. (Table is better viewed on computer or tablet than smartphone.)

Google Scholar-Based Rank of Diamond Journals in Criminology

Notes: Based on Google Scholar as of July 8, 2020. ‘N/R’ denotes not ranked; ‘?’ denotes journal is not indexed in Google Scholar and thus its statistics are unknown. The only criminology-focused gold journal is Crime Science, but it is not indexed in Google Scholar.

