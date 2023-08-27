Aug 14
Syllabus day
Aug 16
Resource Day
Aug 21
Resource Day
Aug 23
Group Discussion
Aug 28
Resource Day
Aug 30
Civic Engagement Amongst Yourselves - what do you do? why (not)?
Sept 4
No class—Labor Day
Sept 6
Data Collection - How and why do we do it? What do we want information on?
Sept 11
Resource Day
Sept 13
Group Discussion
Sept 18
Resource Day
Sept 20
Instrumentation Construction - How do we create an instrument? Why that way? What do we want to ask?
Sept 25
Resource Day
Sept 27
Instrumentation Construction - How do we create an instrument? Why that way? What do we want to ask?
Oct 2
Resource Day
Oct 4
Analyzing Data - What did we learn? What do we want to do with that information?
Oct 9
No class—Fall Break
Oct 11
Addressing the Issue(s)
Oct 16
Resource Day
Oct 18
Group Discussion
Oct 23
Resource Day
Oct 25
Work on Project
Oct 30
Resource Day
Nov 1
Group Discussion
Nov 6
Resource Day
Nov 8
Work on Project
Nov 13
Resource Day
Nov 15
Work on Project
Nov 20
Resource Day
Nov 22
No class—Thanksgiving Break
Nov 27
Final Project Review
Nov 29
Civic engagement project
Dec 4
Civic engagement project
Group 1
Group 2
Group 3
Group 4
Group 5
Group 6
Group 7
Group 8
American National Election Studies
Current Population Survey (CPS) Civic Engagement Supplement (2017 Questionnaire)
General Social Survey (GSS) (2022)
Social Capital Community Benchmark Survey (2000)
Create 3 sections of questions:
Demographics
Age, Racial/Ethnic Group, Marital Status, Children, How long have you lived in Fayette County?, In which city do you live?, Income, Level of Education, Other?
Measures of Civic Engagement
Perceptions of Community
For each section, create questions with answers (assuming they are closed-ended)
For questions that come from instruments listed above, make sure you note from where they come
Using Claude2, a regular internet browser, or other AI chatbot, answer the following questions, which will help us create a research design for the project. Be sure to ask for references where you can and verify answers that chatbots give you.
What is the population of Fayette County, GA that is 18 and over? Provide the raw number and percent of the whole population.
Based on the population number in #1, how many people should be included in our research sample?
What is considered an acceptable response rate for a survey?
What methods can you use to obtain a sample?
Approximately how long should a survey interview be? How many questions is ideal?
How do surveys and interviews compare? Which is better and why?
Based on the information above,
What size should the class’ sample be for the civic engagement project? Why?
How many questions should our instrument contain?
Is the instrument, and therefore, method of data collection a survey, interview, or both? Why?
Age:
AssoBa
18-24 years old
25-34 years old
35-44 years old
45-54 years old
55-64 years old
65 years or older
Race/Ethnicity:
What is your race/ethnicity? (Select all that apply)
White
Black or African American
Hispanic or Latino
Asian
American Indian or Alaska Native
Native Hawaiian or Pacific Islander
Other (please specify)
Marital Status:
What is your current marital status?
Single, never married
Married
Living with partner
Divorced
Separated
Widowed
Education Level:
What is the highest level of education you have completed?
Some high school
High school diploma or GED
Some college
Associate's degree
Bachelor's degree
Master's degree
Doctoral or professional degree
Income:
Mo
Under $25,000
$25,000 - $49,999
$50,000 - $74,999
$75,000 - $99,999
$100,000 - $149,999
$150,000 or more
What is your gender?
Male
Female
Non-binary / third gender
Prefer not to say
How many children do you have?
0
1
2
3
4
5 or more
How long have you lived in Fayette County?
I do not reside in Fayette County
Less than 1 year
1-5 years
6-10 years
11-20 years
More than 20 years
My whole life
Question: Have you voted in an election in the past year?
Answer choices:
Yes
No
Here are some additional closed-ended survey questions about civic engagement:
Have you contacted an elected official about a public issue in the past year?
Do you belong to any civic or social groups?
Do you feel informed about current events?
Do you feel confident in your ability to participate in the political process?
Answer choices:
Yes
No
Unsure
How often do you stay up-to-date on current events?
How often do you discuss political or social issues with your friends and family?
Answer choices:
Very often
Often
Somewhat often
Not often
Not at all often
How important is it to you to be civically engaged?
Answer choices:
Very important
Important
Somewhat important
Not very important
Not at all important
Question: Have you participated in any volunteer activities in the past year?
Yes
No
If NO, Why have you not participated in any volunteer activities in the past year?
Lack of time
Lack of interest
Lack of awareness
Barrier to access (e.g., transportation challenges, childcare issues, or disability accommodations)
Other
If the reason you have not participated in volunteer activities in the past year was resolved, which type of activities would you be most interested in doing?
(Select all that apply.)
Answer choices:
Volunteering at a homeless shelter or soup kitchen
Volunteering at a school or youth center
Volunteering at a hospital or nursing home
Volunteering for an environmental organization
Volunteering for a political or social justice organization
Volunteering for a religious or spiritual organization
Volunteering for a sports or recreation organization
Volunteering for a community event or festival
Other (please specify)
Question: If YES, Which of the following volunteer activities have you participated in in the past year? (Select all that apply.)
Answer choices:
Volunteering at a homeless shelter or soup kitchen
Volunteering at a school or youth center
Volunteering at a hospital or nursing home
Volunteering for an environmental organization
Volunteering for a political or social justice organization
Volunteering for a religious or spiritual organization
Volunteering for a sports or recreation organization
Volunteering for a community event or festival
Other (please specify)
Question 1: How safe do you feel walking alone in your community at night?
Answer choices:
Very safe
Safe
Somewhat safe
Not very safe
Not at all safe
Question 2: How friendly and welcoming do you feel your community is?
Answer choices:
Very friendly and welcoming
Friendly and welcoming
Somewhat friendly and welcoming
Not very friendly and welcoming
Not at all friendly and welcoming
Question 3: How clean and well-maintained is your community?
Answer choices:
Very clean and well-maintained
Clean and well-maintained
Somewhat clean and well-maintained
Not very clean and well-maintained
The Crime
Question 4: How proud are you to be a member of your community?
Answer choices:
Very proud
Proud
Somewhat proud
Not very proud
Not at all proud
Question 5: What are the biggest challenges facing your community?
Answer choices:
Crime
Poverty
Lack of jobs
Poor schools
Lack of affordable housing
Discrimination
Other (please specify)
In this research project, each student will survey 4 people of their choosing, all at least 18 years old. Once all students have gathered their data, responses will be collated, resulting in a total sample size of about 100 participants. Students will then work in groups to preliminarily analyze the data and craft a research question that they will answer with the data, addressing how and the degree to which participants are civically engaged, and how participation can address community problems identified in the survey results. Finally, students will publish their findings using Canva's Presentations and present them in class in a 10-minute presentation directed toward and made for community members and stakeholders.
Survey 4 people of your choosing, all at least 18 years old.
Form groups of 3-4 students.
Collate class survey responses in Qualtrics.
Work with your group to preliminarily analyze the collated data.
Craft a research question that you will answer with the data, addressing how and the degree to which participants are civically engaged, and how participation can address community problems identified in the survey results.
Based on your analysis, you should also develop and propose a policy, program, or other intervention to get citizens involved in addressing issues in their community.
Publish your findings using Canva's Presentations to create a visually appealing and informative presentation of your findings.
Prepare your presentation so that you can deliver it in a clear and concise manner.
Present your findings to the class in a 10-minute presentation directed toward and made for community members and stakeholders.
Once you have preliminarily analyzed your data, work with your group to craft a research question that you will answer with the data. The question should address how and the degree to which participants are civically engaged, and how participation can address community problems identified in the survey results.
Based on your analysis, you should also develop and propose a policy, program, or other intervention to get citizens involved in addressing issues in their community.
Here are some examples of policies, programs, or other interventions that you could propose:
Policy: A policy to create a civic engagement council that would advise the city council on ways to increase civic participation.
Program: A program to provide training and support to community organizations that are working to address community problems.
Intervention: A campaign to raise awareness of the importance of civic engagement and to encourage people to get involved in their community.
You can also think creatively about other ways to get citizens involved in addressing issues in their community. For example, you could propose a new app that would make it easier for people to find and volunteer for opportunities, or a social media campaign to encourage people to share their ideas for how to improve their community.
When crafting your research question, be sure to keep the following in mind:
Is your question clear and concise?
Is your question well-defined and focused?
Is your question relevant to the project topic?
Is your question answerable with the data you have collected?
Here are some examples of good research questions:
What are the most important community problems identified by participants in the survey?
How can civic engagement be used to address the community problems identified in the survey?
What are the barriers to civic engagement among community members?
What policies, programs, or other interventions could be used to increase civic engagement in the community?
I encourage you to be creative and to think critically about your research question. The goal is to produce a project that is informative and relevant to the issue of civic engagement.
Your research project will be graded on the following criteria:
Research question: Is your research question clear, concise, well-defined, relevant to the project topic, and answerable with the data you have collected?
Data analysis: Have you adequately analyzed your data?
Findings: Are your findings well-supported by your data?
Policy, program, or intervention proposal: Is your proposal well-argued and feasible?
Presentation: Is your presentation clear, concise, informative, and engaging?
Visuals: Are your visuals effective in communicating your findings?
Grading Rubric
Criteria
Exemplary (5)
Proficient (4)
Developing (3)
Needs Improvement (2)
Research question
The research question is clear, concise, well-defined, relevant to the project topic, and answerable with the data collected.
The research question is clear, concise, and relevant to the project topic, but it could be more well-defined or answerable with the data collected.
The research question is clear and relevant to the project topic, but it could be more well-defined and answerable with the data collected.
The research question is unclear, not relevant to the project topic, or not answerable with the data collected.
Data analysis
The data is adequately analyzed using appropriate statistical methods.
The data is mostly adequately analyzed, but there are some minor errors or omissions.
The data is somewhat adequately analyzed, but there are some significant errors or omissions.
The data is not adequately analyzed.
Findings
The findings are well-supported by the data and are clearly and concisely presented.
The findings are mostly supported by the data and are presented in a clear and concise manner.
The findings are somewhat supported by the data and are presented in a clear and concise manner.
The findings are not well-supported by the data or are not presented in a clear and concise manner.
Policy, program, or intervention proposal
The proposal is well-argued, feasible, and relevant to the research question and findings.
The proposal is mostly well-argued and feasible, but it could be more relevant to the research question and findings.
The proposal is somewhat well-argued and feasible, but it could be more relevant to the research question and findings.
The proposal is not well-argued, feasible, or relevant to the research question and findings.
Presentation
The presentation is clear, concise, informative, engaging, and visually appealing.
The presentation is mostly clear, concise, informative, engaging, and visually appealing.
The presentation is somewhat clear, concise, informative, engaging, and visually appealing.
The presentation is not clear, concise, informative, engaging, or visually appealing.
Survey responses due: [October 29, 2023 by 11:59PM]
Research question and policy, program, or intervention proposal due: [November 5, 2023]
Canva presentation due: [November 15, 2023]
In-class presentations: [November 29, 2023 and December 4, 2023]
Tips
Be sure to choose a topic that you are interested in and that you can research using your survey data.
Work with your group to analyze your data carefully.
Craft a research question that is clear, concise, well-defined, relevant to the project topic, and answerable with the data you have collected.
Based on your analysis, develop and propose a well-argued and feasible policy, program, or other intervention to get citizens involved in addressing issues in their community.
Use Canva's Presentations to create a visually appealing and informative presentation of your findings.
Practice your presentation so that you can deliver it in a clear and concise manner.
When presenting your findings, imagine you are presenting to community members and stakeholders
Use language that is clear and easy to understand.
Avoid using jargon or technical terms.
Focus on the most important findings and their implications for the community.
Use visuals to help communicate your findings.
Be prepared to answer questions from the audience.