COPS Training Certificates

You will complete a series of COPS Training Courses available from The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office).

The Office of Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS Office) is the component of the U.S. Department of Justice responsible for advancing the practice of community policing by the nation's state, local, territorial, and tribal law enforcement agencies through information and grant resources. Community policing begins with a commitment to building trust and mutual respect between police and communities. It is critical to public safety, ensuring that all stakeholders work together to address our nation's crime challenges. When police and communities collaborate, they more effectively address underlying issues, change negative behavioral patterns, and allocate resources. The COPS Office awards grants to hire community policing professionals, develop and test innovative policing strategies, and provide training and technical assistance to community members, local government leaders, and all levels of law enforcement. Since 1994, the COPS Office has invested more than $14 billion to help advance community policing. (COPS, 2020)

Upon successful completion of each course, you will receive a certificate. Note, each course requires a minimum of four hours for completion , so manage your time wisely. To access and complete the courses:

Visit COPS Training Portal

Create an account

Verify your account

Once logged in, you will be taken to the homepage where you will see a list of available courses

Enroll in the courses listed in the Course Schedule by clicking the blue “enroll” button at the right of the page This will add your courses to “My courses” located under Navigation at the top left of your page

To complete a particular course, click on it from your homepage or “My courses.” Follow instructions therein

Upon successful completion of a course, you will be provided a course certificate.

Submission: Upload a copy of your certificate to the appropriate Assignment folder in D2L by the due date and time. The first certificate, “Community Policing Defined,” should be uploaded to “COPS 1,” and so on and so forth.

Grading: The assignment will be graded as Pass/Fail. If you upload a certificate, you will receive a pass (100%); if you do not submit a certificate, you fail (0%).