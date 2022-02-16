Articles of Incorporation

Article 1. The name of the corporation is Criminology Open, Ltd.

Article 2. The corporation is organized pursuant to the Georgia Nonprofit Corporation Code.

Article 3. The street address of the registered office is 805 Peachtree Street NE, Unit 601, Atlanta, Georgia 30308. The registered agent at such address is Scott Jacques. The county of the registered office is Fulton.

Article 4. The name and address of each incorporator, all of whom are citizens of the United States, is:

Scott Jacques Andrea Jacques Richard Wright CEO Secretary CFO 805 Peachtree Street NE, Unit 601, Atlanta, GA 30308 805 Peachtree Street NE, Unit 601, Atlanta, GA 30308 805 Peachtree Street NE, Unit 420, Atlanta, GA 30308

Article 5. The corporation will not have members.

Article 6. The mailing address of the corporation’s principal office is 805 Peachtree Street NE, Unit 601, Atlanta, Georgia 30308.

Article 7. The corporation is organized exclusively for educational and scientific purposes, including, for such purposes, the making of distributions to organizations that qualify as exempt organizations under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or the corresponding section of any future federal tax code.

Article 8. No part of the net earnings of the corporation shall inure to the benefit of, or be distributable to its members, trustees, officers, or other private persons, except that the corporation shall be authorized and empowered to pay reasonable compensation for services rendered and to make payments and distributions in furtherance of the purposes set forth in Article 7 hereof. No substantial part of the activities of the corporation shall be the carrying on of propaganda, or otherwise attempting to influence legislation, and the corporation shall not participate in, or intervene in (including the publishing or distribution of statements) any political campaign on behalf of or in opposition to any candidate for public office. Notwithstanding any other provision of these articles, the corporation shall not carry on any other activities not permitted to be carried on (a) by a corporation exempt from federal income tax under section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or the corresponding section of any future federal tax code, or (b) by a corporation, contributions to which are deductible under section 170(c)(2) of the Internal Revenue Code, or the corresponding section of any future federal tax code.

Article 9. Upon the dissolution of the corporation, assets shall be distributed for one or more exempt purposes within the meaning of section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code, or the corresponding section of any future federal tax code, or shall be distributed to the federal government, or to a state or local government, for a public purpose. Any such assets not so disposed of shall be disposed of by a Court of Competent Jurisdiction of the county in which the principal office of the corporation is then located, exclusively for such purposes or to such organization or organizations, as said Court shall determine, which are organized and operated exclusively for such purposes.

IN WITNESS WHEREOF, the undersigned has executed these Articles of Incorporation on the 8th day of May, 2020.

_________________________

Scott Jacques, PhD

Incorporator

We filed the above Articles of Incorporation with the Georgia of Secretary of State (SOS). In turn, the SOS issued the document, Certification of Incorporation, for Criminology Open, Ltd.

Below is the document, Filing Procedures for Forming a Georgia Corporation, at the time Criminology Open was formed in 2019. It is provided by Georgia’s SOS. In our Articles of Incorporation, everything is based on the template in the Filing Procedures for Forming a Georgia Corporation, with two exceptions: Articles 7 and 9 are the recommended language for tax-exempt status from the IRS.