by Criminology Open
Published onMar 16, 2022
Annual Registrations

Below is the confirmation that the 2020 Annual Registration for Criminology Open Ltd has been successfully processed by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office on 03/03/2022. It also covers 2023 and 2024, paid for in advance.

Receipt.pdf
36 KB
Annual Registration.pdf
114 KB

Below is the confirmation that the 2020 Annual Registration for Criminology Open Ltd has been successfully processed by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office on 06/20/2020. It also covers 2021, paid for in advance.

Receipt.pdf
35 KB
Annual_Registration_2020.pdf
113 KB
License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
Criminology Open
Criminology Open
