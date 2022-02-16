Annual Registrations

Below is the confirmation that the 2020 Annual Registration for Criminology Open Ltd has been successfully processed by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office on 03/03/2022. It also covers 2023 and 2024, paid for in advance.

Below is the confirmation that the 2020 Annual Registration for Criminology Open Ltd has been successfully processed by the Georgia Secretary of State’s office on 06/20/2020. It also covers 2021, paid for in advance.