Finding and Securing an Internship

Finding an Internship

To graduate, all social science majors are required to complete a 150-hour internship in their respective fields. To be eligible for participation, you must have completed at least one full semester at Clayton State University and three upper-division major courses. Generally, it is recommended that students complete the internship course during their last semester or the one right before it.

You should begin preparing for your internship at least one semester before you intend to enroll. During that time, you should search for internships that align with your major at Clayton State and will prepare you for your intended career; meet with prospective internship site supervisors; and complete applications. Keep in mind that some positions require candidates to undergo background checks and/or interviews in advance, so plan accordingly. You may locate an internship on your own or with the help of Career Services. Do not wait until the last minute or you risk not being able to graduate on time.

When applying for experiences labeled as internships, you should look to see if they meet the following criteria as outlined by the National Association of Colleges and Employers (NACE):

The experience must be an extension of the classroom: a learning experience that provides for applying the knowledge gained in the classroom. It must not be simply to advance the operations of the employer or be the work that a regular employee would routinely perform. The skills or knowledge learned must be transferable to other employment settings. The experience has a defined beginning and end, and a job description with desired qualifications. There are clearly defined learning objectives/goals related to the professional goals of the student's academic coursework. There is supervision by a professional with expertise and educational and/ or professional background in the field of the experience. There is routine feedback by the experienced supervisor. There are resources, equipment, and facilities provided by the host employer that support learning objectives/goals.

Securing an Internship

Once you are officially offered an internship position, you will need the help of the person who will serve as your site supervisor to fill out the Internship Learning Agreement (ILA), which is linked below, as well as the instructions on completing your ILA. You and your supervisor must fill out each line of the form and sign and date the bottom of the last page. For guidance on writing learning objectives, see the page How To Write Learning Objectives. In addition to the learning objectives, you must list specific duties and tasks that will allow you to meet them.

After completing your ILA, submit it to Prof. Harris for her review by e-mail at [email protected]. Please allow up to one week for it to be reviewed and approved/denied.

If approved, you will be registered for the internship course and will receive an email confirming your registration. If denied, the instructor will email you explaining why.

To avoid having your ILA denied, make sure you use the form above; it is filled out completely; it includes the site supervisor's signature and contact information; and you have three measurable learning objectives and associated duties, activities, and responsibilities.