Published on Aug 25, 2020

Forum - Community Policing

by Andrea Allen
Historically, course conversations were restricted physically and temporally. Instructors and students could only share, for example, questions and answers (Q&A) with people in their particular section in a particular semester. Worse yet, many conversations are private when they could benefit people in the present and future. Nowadays, we can — and should — publicly communicate with people who are physically and temporally distant. One way to do so is a forum. With those things in mind, this course has a discussion board on a forum for Community Policing; you can go to the forum by clicking here.

Forum Topics

Anyone can pose any question pertinent to the course. If you have a question related to the course (that is not of a private nature), you should pose it on the forum. If you have the answer to someone’s question, you should provide it on the forum. Asking for and providing a little help goes a long way.

How To Use the Forum

  • Go to the forum and Login or Register.1

  • For email notifications of new posts and replies, click on the forum for this course, and then click “Notify”.

  • To submit a question, click “New Topic”2, put a short but information subject title, preferably in the form of a question, write a message that describes your questions in further details, and click “Notify me of replies”. If you took a screenshot of the problem, you can attach it as a file. Finally, click “Post” (or “Preview” first).

  • To submit an answer, related question, or some other relevant information, click on the post, click “Reply” and write the message. If you took a screenshot of the problem, you can attach it as a file. Finally, click “Post” (or “Preview” first).

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
