Forum - Community Policing

Historically, course conversations were restricted physically and temporally. Instructors and students could only share, for example, questions and answers (Q&A) with people in their particular section in a particular semester. Worse yet, many conversations are private when they could benefit people in the present and future. Nowadays, we can — and should — publicly communicate with people who are physically and temporally distant. One way to do so is a forum. With those things in mind, this course has a discussion board on a forum for Community Policing; you can go to the forum by clicking here.

Forum Topics

Anyone can pose any question pertinent to the course. If you have a question related to the course (that is not of a private nature), you should pose it on the forum. If you have the answer to someone’s question, you should provide it on the forum. Asking for and providing a little help goes a long way.

How To Use the Forum