Course Schedule - Law Enforcement

A 3 credit hour course means that you need to work 9 hours a week on coursework. Given that, this course’s work breaks down as follows. Note, the times below are approximate; something may take you more or less time than stated.
2 hours for reading the assigned chapters / reports
4 hours for annotating the assigned chapters / reports
1 hour for discussion post
2 hours for listening to the podcast and taking the associated quiz
For all semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm on Sundays.
Each section has the same assignment types: Discussion Posts, Podcast Quizzes, and Annotations.
Weeks
Module
Discussion Post
Podcast Quiz
Annotation
1-2
What is Law Enforcement?
Federal Law Enforcement Officers, 2016
&
Census of State and Local Law Enforcement Agenices, 2008
3-4
Police in American Society
Police in American Society
#7 Geoff Alpert
Local Police Departments, 2016: Personnel
Chapts 1, 3 from Reisig and Kane
5-6
Police Organizations
Police Organizations
#33 Tanya Meisenholder
State and Local Law Enforcement Training Academies, 2018
&
Chapts 4, 19 from Reisig and Kane
7-9
Police Strategies
Police Strategies
#8 John Eck
Chapts 5-8 from Reisig and Kane
10-11
Police Authority
Police Authority
#26 Hans Menos
Chapts 10-13 from Reisig and Kane
12-13
Police and the Community
Police and the Community
#30 Rod Brunson
Chapts 9, 15-18, 20 from Reisig and Kane
14-16
Police Culture & Misconduct
Police Culture & Misconduct
#29 Bill Walsh
Chapts 1, 3-4 from Crank
Chapt 14 from Reisig and Kane