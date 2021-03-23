Skip to main content
Published on Apr 23, 2021

Course Schedule - Law Enforcement

by Andrea Allen
Course Schedule - Law Enforcement
A 3 credit hour course means that you need to work 9 hours a week on coursework. Given that, this course’s work breaks down as follows. Note, the times below are approximate; something may take you more or less time than stated.

  • 2 hours for reading the assigned chapters / reports

  • 4 hours for annotating the assigned chapters / reports

  • 1 hour for discussion post

  • 2 hours for listening to the podcast and taking the associated quiz

Sections

  • For all semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm on Sundays.

Fall and Spring Semesters

Each section has the same assignment types: Discussion Posts, Podcast Quizzes, and Annotations.

Weeks

Module

Discussion Post

Podcast Quiz

Annotation

1-2

What is Law Enforcement?

Federal Law Enforcement Officers, 2016

&

Census of State and Local Law Enforcement Agenices, 2008

3-4

Police in American Society

Police in American Society

#7 Geoff Alpert

Local Police Departments, 2016: Personnel

Chapts 1, 3 from Reisig and Kane

5-6

Police Organizations

Police Organizations

#33 Tanya Meisenholder

State and Local Law Enforcement Training Academies, 2018

&

Chapts 4, 19 from Reisig and Kane

7-9

Police Strategies

Police Strategies

#8 John Eck

Chapts 5-8 from Reisig and Kane

10-11

Police Authority

Police Authority

#26 Hans Menos

Chapts 10-13 from Reisig and Kane

12-13

Police and the Community

Police and the Community

#30 Rod Brunson

Chapts 9, 15-18, 20 from Reisig and Kane

14-16

Police Culture & Misconduct

Police Culture & Misconduct

#29 Bill Walsh

Chapts 1, 3-4 from Crank

Chapt 14 from Reisig and Kane

