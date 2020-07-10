Course Learning Objectives - Community Policing

Identify major issues in community policing
Obtain COPS certifications in various community policing topics
Create infoposters on various community policing issues
Summarize research on various community policing topics
Course Learning Objectives
Module
Module Learning Objectives
Identify major issues in community policing
Foundations of Community Policing
Community Partnerships
Data and Analysis
Ethics and Integrity
School/Campus Safety
Homeland Security
Violent Crime
Nonviolent Crime
Identify major issues in the foundations of community policing
Identify major issues in community partnerships
Identify major issues in data
Identify major issues in analysis
Identify major issues in ethics
Identify major issues in integrity
Identify major issues in school/campus safety
Identify major issues in homeland security
Identify major issues in violent crime
Identify major issues in nonviolent crime
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Identify major issues in the foundations of community policing
Complete COPS Training Course: Community Policing Defined
Read “Foundations: Evolution of Community Policing and Problem Solving”
Certificate
Annotation
Obtain COPS certification in “Community Policing Defined”
Complete COPS Training Course: Community Policing Defined
Certificate
Create infoposter on the foundations of community policing
Read one of the selected readings
Create infoposter on the selected reading
Infoposter
Summarize research on the foundations of community policing
Read “Foundations: Evolution of Community Policing and Problem Solving”
Annotation
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Identify major issues in community partnerships
Complete COPS Training Course: New Perspectives on Community Policing
Read “Changing Agency Culture”
Certificate
Annotation
Obtain COPS certification in “New Perspectives on Community Policing”
Complete COPS Training Course: New Perspectives on Community Policing
Certificate
Create infoposter on community partnerships
Read one of the selected readings
Create infoposter on the selected reading
Infoposter
Summarize research on community partnerships
Read “Changing Agency Culture”
Annotation
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Identify major issues in data
Identify major issues in analysis
Complete COPS Training Course: Applied Evidence-Based Policing Practices: Homicide and Violent Crime Reduction
Read “Changing Agency Culture”
Read “Evaluation and Assessment”
Certificate
Annotation
Obtain COPS certification in “Applied Evidence-Based Policing Practices: Homicide and Violent Crime Reduction”
Complete COPS Training Course: Applied Evidence-Based Policing Practices: Homicide and Violent Crime Reduction
Certificate
Create infoposter on data and analysis
Read one of the selected readings
Create infoposter on the selected reading
Infoposter
Summarize research on data
Summarize research on analysis
Read “Changing Agency Culture”
Read “Evaluation and Assessment”
Annotation
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Identify major issues in ethics
Identify major issues in integrity
Complete COPS Training Course: Changing Perceptions: A Fair and Impartial Policing Approach
Read “Training and Curriculum”
Certificate
Annotation
Obtain COPS certification in “Changing Perceptions: A Fair and Impartial Policing Approach”
Complete COPS Training Course: Changing Perceptions: A Fair and Impartial Policing Approach
Certificate
Create infoposter on ethics and integrity
Read one of the selected readings
Create infoposter on the selected reading
Infoposter
Summarize research on ethics
Summarize research on integrity
Read “Training and Curriculum”
Annotation
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Identify major issues in school/campus safety
Complete COPS Training Course: P5—Preventing Problems by Promoting Positive Practices
Read “Supporting Legislation and National Organizations”
Certificate
Annotation
Obtain COPS certification in “P5—Preventing Problems by Promoting Positive Practices”
Complete COPS Training Course: P5—Preventing Problems by Promoting Positive Practices
Certificate
Create infoposter on school/campus safety
Read one of the selected readings
Create infoposter on the selected reading
Infoposter
Summarize research on school/campus safety
Read “Supporting Legislation and National Organizations”
Annotation
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Identify major issues in homeland security
Complete COPS Training Course: Tactical Community Policing for Homeland Security
Read “Public Safety Issues”
Certificate
Annotation
Obtain COPS certification in “Tactical Community Policing for Homeland Security”
Complete COPS Training Course: Tactical Community Policing for Homeland Security
Certificate
Create infoposter on homeland security
Read one of the selected readings
Create infoposter on the selected reading
Infoposter
Summarize research on homeland security
Read “Public Safety Issues”
Annotation
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Identify major issues in violent crime
Complete COPS Training Course: Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events Train-the-Trainer
Read “‘What Works’ – Selected Strategies and Initiatives”
Certificate
Annotation
Obtain COPS certification in “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events Train-the-Trainer”
Complete COPS Training Course: Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events Train-the-Trainer
Certificate
Create infoposter on violent crime
Read one of the selected readings
Create infoposter on the selected reading
Infoposter
Summarize research on violent crime
Read “‘What Works’ – Selected Strategies and Initiatives”
Annotation
Lesson Objectives
Learning Activities
Learning Assessment
Identify major issues in nonviolent crime
Complete COPS Training Course: Drug Endangered Children (DEC) Overview
Read “Future Considerations”
Certificate
Annotation
Obtain COPS certification in “Drug Endangered Children (DEC) Overview”
Complete COPS Training Course: Drug Endangered Children (DEC) Overview
Certificate
Create infoposter on nonviolent crime
Read one of the selected readings
Create infoposter on the selected reading
Infoposter
Summarize research on nonviolent crime
Read “Future Considerations”
Annotation