EDU: Community Policing -- Materials @ CSU
Published on Aug 10, 2020

Course Learning Objectives - Community Policing

by Andrea Allen
Published onAug 10, 2020
Course Learning Objectives - Community Policing
·

Course Learning Objectives

  1. Identify major issues in community policing

  2. Obtain COPS certifications in various community policing topics

  3. Create infoposters on various community policing issues

  4. Summarize research on various community policing topics

Course Mapping

Course Learning Objectives

Module

Module Learning Objectives

Identify major issues in community policing

Foundations of Community Policing

Community Partnerships

Data and Analysis

Ethics and Integrity

School/Campus Safety

Homeland Security

Violent Crime

Nonviolent Crime

Identify major issues in the foundations of community policing

Identify major issues in community partnerships

Identify major issues in data

Identify major issues in analysis

Identify major issues in ethics

Identify major issues in integrity

Identify major issues in school/campus safety

Identify major issues in homeland security

Identify major issues in violent crime

Identify major issues in nonviolent crime

Obtain COPS certifications in various community policing topics

Foundations of Community Policing

Community Partnerships

Data and Analysis

Ethics and Integrity

School/Campus Safety

Homeland Security

Violent Crime

Nonviolent Crime

Obtain COPS certification in “Community Policing Defined”

Obtain COPS certification in “New Perspectives on Community Policing”

Obtain COPS certification in “Applied Evidence-Based Policing Practices: Homicide and Violent Crime Reduction”

Obtain COPS certification in “Changing Perceptions: A Fair and Impartial Policing Approach”

Obtain COPS certification in “P5—Preventing Problems by Promoting Positive Practices”

Obtain COPS certification in “Tactical Community Policing for Homeland Security”

Obtain COPS certification in “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events Train-the-Trainer”

Obtain COPS certification in “Drug Endangered Children (DEC) Overview”

Create infoposters on various community policing issues

Foundations of Community Policing

Community Partnerships

Data and Analysis

Ethics and Integrity

School/Campus Safety

Homeland Security

Violent Crime

Nonviolent Crime

Create infoposter on the foundations of community policing

Create infoposter on community partnerships

Create infoposter on data and analysis

Create infoposter on ethics and integrity

Create infoposter on school/campus safety

Create infoposter on homeland security

Create infoposter on violent crime

Create infoposter on nonviolent crime

Summarize research on various community policing topics

Foundations of Community Policing

Community Partnerships

Data and Analysis

Ethics and Integrity

School/Campus Safety

Homeland Security

Violent Crime

Nonviolent Crime

Summarize research on the foundations of community policing

Summarize research on community partnerships

Summarize research on data

Summarize research on analysis

Summarize research on ethics

Summarize research on integrity

Summarize research on school/campus safety

Summarize research on homeland security

Summarize research on violent crime

Summarize research on nonviolent crime

Module Learning Objectives

Section: Foundations of Community Policing

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Identify major issues in the foundations of community policing

Complete COPS Training Course: Community Policing Defined

Read “Foundations: Evolution of Community Policing and Problem Solving”

Certificate

Annotation

Obtain COPS certification in “Community Policing Defined”

Complete COPS Training Course: Community Policing Defined

Certificate

Create infoposter on the foundations of community policing

Read one of the selected readings

Create infoposter on the selected reading

Infoposter

Summarize research on the foundations of community policing

Read “Foundations: Evolution of Community Policing and Problem Solving”

Annotation

Section: Community Partnerships

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Identify major issues in community partnerships

Complete COPS Training Course: New Perspectives on Community Policing

Read “Changing Agency Culture”

Certificate

Annotation

Obtain COPS certification in “New Perspectives on Community Policing”

Complete COPS Training Course: New Perspectives on Community Policing

Certificate

Create infoposter on community partnerships

Read one of the selected readings

Create infoposter on the selected reading

Infoposter

Summarize research on community partnerships

Read “Changing Agency Culture”

Annotation

Section: Data and Analysis

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Identify major issues in data

Identify major issues in analysis

Complete COPS Training Course: Applied Evidence-Based Policing Practices: Homicide and Violent Crime Reduction

Read “Changing Agency Culture”

Read “Evaluation and Assessment”

Certificate

Annotation

Obtain COPS certification in “Applied Evidence-Based Policing Practices: Homicide and Violent Crime Reduction”

Complete COPS Training Course: Applied Evidence-Based Policing Practices: Homicide and Violent Crime Reduction

Certificate

Create infoposter on data and analysis

Read one of the selected readings

Create infoposter on the selected reading

Infoposter

Summarize research on data

Summarize research on analysis

Read “Changing Agency Culture”

Read “Evaluation and Assessment”

Annotation

Section: Ethics and Integrity

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Identify major issues in ethics

Identify major issues in integrity

Complete COPS Training Course: Changing Perceptions: A Fair and Impartial Policing Approach

Read “Training and Curriculum”

Certificate

Annotation

Obtain COPS certification in “Changing Perceptions: A Fair and Impartial Policing Approach”

Complete COPS Training Course: Changing Perceptions: A Fair and Impartial Policing Approach

Certificate

Create infoposter on ethics and integrity

Read one of the selected readings

Create infoposter on the selected reading

Infoposter

Summarize research on ethics

Summarize research on integrity

Read “Training and Curriculum”

Annotation

Section: School/Campus Safety

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Identify major issues in school/campus safety

Complete COPS Training Course: P5—Preventing Problems by Promoting Positive Practices

Read “Supporting Legislation and National Organizations”

Certificate

Annotation

Obtain COPS certification in “P5—Preventing Problems by Promoting Positive Practices”

Complete COPS Training Course: P5—Preventing Problems by Promoting Positive Practices

Certificate

Create infoposter on school/campus safety

Read one of the selected readings

Create infoposter on the selected reading

Infoposter

Summarize research on school/campus safety

Read “Supporting Legislation and National Organizations”

Annotation

Section: Homeland Security

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Identify major issues in homeland security

Complete COPS Training Course: Tactical Community Policing for Homeland Security

Read “Public Safety Issues”

Certificate

Annotation

Obtain COPS certification in “Tactical Community Policing for Homeland Security”

Complete COPS Training Course: Tactical Community Policing for Homeland Security

Certificate

Create infoposter on homeland security

Read one of the selected readings

Create infoposter on the selected reading

Infoposter

Summarize research on homeland security

Read “Public Safety Issues”

Annotation

Section: Violent Crime

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Identify major issues in violent crime

Complete COPS Training Course: Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events Train-the-Trainer

Read “‘What Works’ – Selected Strategies and Initiatives”

Certificate

Annotation

Obtain COPS certification in “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events Train-the-Trainer”

Complete COPS Training Course: Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events Train-the-Trainer

Certificate

Create infoposter on violent crime

Read one of the selected readings

Create infoposter on the selected reading

Infoposter

Summarize research on violent crime

Read “‘What Works’ – Selected Strategies and Initiatives”

Annotation

Section: Nonviolent Crime

Lesson Objectives

Learning Activities

Learning Assessment

Identify major issues in nonviolent crime

Complete COPS Training Course: Drug Endangered Children (DEC) Overview

Read “Future Considerations”

Certificate

Annotation

Obtain COPS certification in “Drug Endangered Children (DEC) Overview”

Complete COPS Training Course: Drug Endangered Children (DEC) Overview

Certificate

Create infoposter on nonviolent crime

Read one of the selected readings

Create infoposter on the selected reading

Infoposter

Summarize research on nonviolent crime

Read “Future Considerations”

Annotation

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
