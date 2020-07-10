Course Learning Objectives - Community Policing

Course Learning Objectives Module Module Learning Objectives

Identify major issues in community policing Foundations of Community Policing Community Partnerships Data and Analysis Ethics and Integrity School/Campus Safety Homeland Security Violent Crime Nonviolent Crime Identify major issues in the foundations of community policing Identify major issues in community partnerships Identify major issues in data Identify major issues in analysis Identify major issues in ethics Identify major issues in integrity Identify major issues in school/campus safety Identify major issues in homeland security Identify major issues in violent crime Identify major issues in nonviolent crime

Obtain COPS certifications in various community policing topics Foundations of Community Policing Community Partnerships Data and Analysis Ethics and Integrity School/Campus Safety Homeland Security Violent Crime Nonviolent Crime Obtain COPS certification in “Community Policing Defined” Obtain COPS certification in “New Perspectives on Community Policing” Obtain COPS certification in “Applied Evidence-Based Policing Practices: Homicide and Violent Crime Reduction” Obtain COPS certification in “Changing Perceptions: A Fair and Impartial Policing Approach” Obtain COPS certification in “P5—Preventing Problems by Promoting Positive Practices” Obtain COPS certification in “Tactical Community Policing for Homeland Security” Obtain COPS certification in “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events Train-the-Trainer” Obtain COPS certification in “Drug Endangered Children (DEC) Overview”

Create infoposters on various community policing issues Foundations of Community Policing Community Partnerships Data and Analysis Ethics and Integrity School/Campus Safety Homeland Security Violent Crime Nonviolent Crime Create infoposter on the foundations of community policing Create infoposter on community partnerships Create infoposter on data and analysis Create infoposter on ethics and integrity Create infoposter on school/campus safety Create infoposter on homeland security Create infoposter on violent crime Create infoposter on nonviolent crime