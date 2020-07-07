COVID-19 Health and Safety Syllabus Addendum

Clayton State University is committed to providing and promoting a healthy and safe learning environment. Anyone who is feeling ill should refrain from coming to campus and should consult the symptoms related to COVID to determine if a visit to a physician or clinic is necessary. Any faculty, staff or student who has tested positive for COVID or has been potentially exposed to someone with COVID should report their case using the COVID Reporting Form before coming to campus. Once the report is submitted you will receive further instructions via your CSU email. Individuals on campus who choose to wear a face mask are free to do so at any time.