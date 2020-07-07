Course Schedule - Community Policing

A 3 credit hour course means that you need to work 9 hours a week on coursework. Given that, this course’s work breaks down as follows. Note, the times below are approximate; something may take you more or less time than stated.

4 hours for COPS Training Course

6 hours for reading

3 hours for Annotation

3 hours for creating your Infoposter

Sections

In fall and spring semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm every other Sunday.

Fall and Spring Semesters

There are eight sections in this course; two weeks per section for a total of 16 weeks. Each section has the same assignment types: COPS training courses; Infoposters; and Annotations:

Weeks 1 & 2 of Semester: Foundations of Community Policing Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation

Weeks 3 & 4 of Semester: Community Partnerships Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation

Weeks 5 & 6 of Semester: Data and Analysis Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation

Weeks 7 & 8 of Semester: Ethics and Integrity Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation

Weeks 9 & 10 of Semester: School/Campus Safety Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation

Weeks 11 & 12 of Semester: Homeland Security Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation

Weeks 13 & 14 of Semester: Violent Crime Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation

Weeks 15 & 16 of Semester: Nonviolent Crime Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation



Summer Semesters

In summer semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm every Sunday.