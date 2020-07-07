Course Schedule - Community Policing

A 3 credit hour course means that you need to work 9 hours a week on coursework. Given that, this course’s work breaks down as follows. Note, the times below are approximate; something may take you more or less time than stated.
4 hours for COPS Training Course
6 hours for reading
3 hours for Annotation
3 hours for creating your Infoposter
In fall and spring semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm every other Sunday.
There are eight sections in this course; two weeks per section for a total of 16 weeks. Each section has the same assignment types: COPS training courses; Infoposters; and Annotations:
Weeks 1 & 2 of Semester: Foundations of Community Policing
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation
Weeks 3 & 4 of Semester: Community Partnerships
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation
Weeks 5 & 6 of Semester: Data and Analysis
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation
Weeks 7 & 8 of Semester: Ethics and Integrity
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation
Weeks 9 & 10 of Semester: School/Campus Safety
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation
Weeks 11 & 12 of Semester: Homeland Security
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation
Weeks 13 & 14 of Semester: Violent Crime
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation
Weeks 15 & 16 of Semester: Nonviolent Crime
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation
In summer semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm every Sunday.
Week 1 of Semester: Foundations of Community Policing
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation
Week 2 of Semester: Community Partnerships
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation
Week 3 of Semester: Data and Analysis
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation
Week 4 of Semester: Ethics and Integrity
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation
Week 5 of Semester: School/Campus Safety
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation
Week 6 of Semester: Homeland Security
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation
Week 7 of Semester: Violent Crime
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation
Week 8 of Semester: Nonviolent Crime
Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation
Section
COPS Training Courses
Infoposter Selected Readings
Annotations
(see Reader’s Guide page ix-x)
Foundations of Community Policing
Community Policing Defined
Law Enforcement Best Practices: Lessons Learned from the Field
Community Policing: A Patrol Officer's Perspective
Foundations: Evolution of Community Policing and Problem Solving
Community Partnerships
New Perspectives on Community Policing
Lessons to Advance Community Policing: Final Report for 2015 Microgrant Sites
The Arlington Restaurant Initiative: A Nightlife Policing Strategy to Improve Safety and Economic Viability
Changing Agency Culture
Data and Analysis
Applied Evidence-Based Policing Practices: Homicide and Violent Crime Reduction
Drones: A Report on the Use of Drones by Public Safety Agencies—and a Wake-Up Call about the Threat of Malicious Drone Attacks
Conversations with Rural Law Enforcement Leaders: Volume 1
Law Enforcement Solutions By the Field, For the Field: Collaborative Reform Annual Review
Crime Analysis: Technologies and Techniques
Evaluation and Assessment
Ethics and Integrity
Changing Perceptions: A Fair and Impartial Policing Approach
Gender, Sexuality, and 21st Century Policing: Protecting the Rights of the LGBTQ+ Community
An Examination of Racial Disparities in Bicycle Stops and Citations Made by the Tampa Police Department: A Technical Assistance Report
Training and Curriculum
School / Campus Safety
P5—Preventing Problems by Promoting Positive Practices
A Preliminary Report on the Police Foundation's Averted School Violence Database
A Comparison of Averted and Completed School Attacks from the Police Foundation's Averted School Violence Database
Beyond the Badge: Profile of a School Resource Officer - A guide for law enforcement
Supporting Legislation and National Organizations
Homeland Security
Building Interdisciplinary Partnerships to Prevent Violent Extremism
Las Vegas After-Action Assessment: Lessons Learned from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Ambush Incident
Using Community Policing to Counter Violent Extremism: 5 Key Principles for Law Enforcement
Public Safety Issues
Violent Crime
An Interdisciplinary Approach to Addressing Violence: A Process Evaluation of the Minority Youth Violence Prevention Initiative
Animal Cruelty as a Gateway Crime
Rescue, Response, and Resilience: A Critical Incident Review of the Orlando Public Safety Response to the Attack on the Pulse Nightclub
“What Works” – Selected Strategies and Initiatives
Nonviolent Crime
Drug Endangered Children (DEC) Overview
Implementing the Drug Endangered Children Tracking System (DECSYS)
Evaluation of the Homeless Outreach Service Team (HOST) Program
Building Successful Partnerships between Law Enforcement and Public Health Agencies to Address Opioid Use
Break the Cycle: Methamphetamine and Community-Oriented Policing in Indian Country
Future Considerations