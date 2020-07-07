Skip to main content
Published on Aug 07, 2020

Course Schedule - Community Policing

by Andrea Allen
A 3 credit hour course means that you need to work 9 hours a week on coursework. Given that, this course’s work breaks down as follows. Note, the times below are approximate; something may take you more or less time than stated.

  • 4 hours for COPS Training Course

  • 6 hours for reading

  • 3 hours for Annotation

  • 3 hours for creating your Infoposter

Sections

  • In fall and spring semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm every other Sunday.

Fall and Spring Semesters

There are eight sections in this course; two weeks per section for a total of 16 weeks. Each section has the same assignment types: COPS training courses; Infoposters; and Annotations:

  • Weeks 1 & 2 of Semester: Foundations of Community Policing

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation

  • Weeks 3 & 4 of Semester: Community Partnerships

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation

  • Weeks 5 & 6 of Semester: Data and Analysis

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation

  • Weeks 7 & 8 of Semester: Ethics and Integrity

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation

  • Weeks 9 & 10 of Semester: School/Campus Safety

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation

  • Weeks 11 & 12 of Semester: Homeland Security

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation

  • Weeks 13 & 14 of Semester: Violent Crime

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation

  • Weeks 15 & 16 of Semester: Nonviolent Crime

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation

Summer Semesters

  • In summer semesters, assignments are due at 11:59 pm every Sunday.

  • Week 1 of Semester: Foundations of Community Policing

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation

  • Week 2 of Semester: Community Partnerships

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation

  • Week 3 of Semester: Data and Analysis

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation

  • Week 4 of Semester: Ethics and Integrity

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation

  • Week 5 of Semester: School/Campus Safety

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation

  • Week 6 of Semester: Homeland Security

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation

  • Week 7 of Semester: Violent Crime

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation

  • Week 8 of Semester: Nonviolent Crime

    • Submit COPS Training Course Certificate; Infoposter; and Annotation

COPS Training Courses

Infoposter Selected Readings

Annotations

(see Reader’s Guide page ix-x)

Foundations of Community Policing

Community Policing Defined

Law Enforcement Best Practices: Lessons Learned from the Field

Community Policing: A Patrol Officer's Perspective

Community Policing: A First-Line Supervisor's Perspective

Foundations: Evolution of Community Policing and Problem Solving

Community Partnerships

New Perspectives on Community Policing

Lessons to Advance Community Policing: Final Report for 2015 Microgrant Sites

The Arlington Restaurant Initiative: A Nightlife Policing Strategy to Improve Safety and Economic Viability

Changing Agency Culture

Data and Analysis

Applied Evidence-Based Policing Practices: Homicide and Violent Crime Reduction

Drones: A Report on the Use of Drones by Public Safety Agencies—and a Wake-Up Call about the Threat of Malicious Drone Attacks

Conversations with Rural Law Enforcement Leaders: Volume 1

Law Enforcement Solutions By the Field, For the Field: Collaborative Reform Annual Review

Crime Analysis: Technologies and Techniques

Evaluation and Assessment

Ethics and Integrity

Changing Perceptions: A Fair and Impartial Policing Approach

Gender, Sexuality, and 21st Century Policing: Protecting the Rights of the LGBTQ+ Community

An Examination of Racial Disparities in Bicycle Stops and Citations Made by the Tampa Police Department: A Technical Assistance Report

Training and Curriculum

School / Campus Safety

P5—Preventing Problems by Promoting Positive Practices

A Preliminary Report on the Police Foundation's Averted School Violence Database

A Comparison of Averted and Completed School Attacks from the Police Foundation's Averted School Violence Database

Beyond the Badge: Profile of a School Resource Officer - A guide for law enforcement

Supporting Legislation and National Organizations

Homeland Security

Building Interdisciplinary Partnerships to Prevent Violent Extremism

Las Vegas After-Action Assessment: Lessons Learned from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Ambush Incident

Using Community Policing to Counter Violent Extremism: 5 Key Principles for Law Enforcement

Public Safety Issues

Violent Crime

An Interdisciplinary Approach to Addressing Violence: A Process Evaluation of the Minority Youth Violence Prevention Initiative

Animal Cruelty as a Gateway Crime

Rescue, Response, and Resilience: A Critical Incident Review of the Orlando Public Safety Response to the Attack on the Pulse Nightclub

“What Works” – Selected Strategies and Initiatives

Nonviolent Crime

Drug Endangered Children (DEC) Overview

Implementing the Drug Endangered Children Tracking System (DECSYS)

Evaluation of the Homeless Outreach Service Team (HOST) Program

Building Successful Partnerships between Law Enforcement and Public Health Agencies to Address Opioid Use

Break the Cycle: Methamphetamine and Community-Oriented Policing in Indian Country

Future Considerations

License
Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License (CC-BY 4.0)
