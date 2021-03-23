There are several discussion posts in the course. For each, you will select one of the assigned videos to watch and then craft a discussion post; the videos appear at the end of this document. The purpose of the discussion posts is to think about how abstract concepts or theories that you learn in class relate to the real world, as well as to engage in a critical evaluation and discussion of those issues with your peers.

Each discussion post requires you to complete two parts: (1) Original Post (which contains a Summary and Reaction) and (2) a Response to Another Student post. The instructions are the same for each discussion post; they appear below this paragraph. See Course Schedule for due dates by module topic. I suggest you write your answers within a Word document, as it will help you to ensure that the word count is sufficient and that grammar and spelling are correct.

Instructions: Select one of the assigned videos to watch. After watching, do the following:

Original Post: Write an Original Post that contains the following two parts: Summary : In one paragraph, summarize the video in at least 150 words Reaction : In one paragraph, offer a personal reaction to what you viewed in at least 150 words (i.e., What thoughts or feelings did the video elicit?)



You are only allowed to submit one original post. If you post more than one original post, you will receive a zero on the assignment, as it will be considered cheating.

Finally, you will review another student’s summary and reaction to one of the videos. You may choose to respond to a post on the same video you chose or a different one; it’s up to you. To see other people’s posts, click on their title. To reply to a person’s post, click “Reply to Thread,” and write a response that follows the instructions below. Then click “Post.”

Response to Another Student: Respond to another student’s post by explaining whether they adequately summarized the video and whether you agree or disagree with their reaction and why.

Grading: Posts will be graded using the following rubric with 10 representing a perfect score.

DISCUSSION POST GRADING RUBRIC Criteria Level 4 Level 3 Level 2 Level 1 3 points 2 points 1 point 0 points Summary You adequately summarize the material. Your summary is in a distinct paragraph and is at least 150 words. You did not summarize some of the material. Or, your summary is not in a distinct paragraph. Or, your summary is not at least 150 words in length. You do not summarize much of the material. Your summary may not be in a distinct paragraph. Your summary is not at least 150 words in length. No summary in your original discussion post. Reaction You adequately react to the material. Your reaction is in a distinct paragraph and is at least 150 words. You did not adequately react to the material. Or, your reaction is not in a distinct paragraph. Or, your reaction is not at least 150 words in length. You do not provide an adequate reaction to the material. Your reaction may not be in a distinct paragraph. Your reaction is not at least 150 words in length. No reaction in your original discussion post. Response to Other Your response to another student adequately addresses the issues raised in their post. You offer a critical response to their post. Your response is at least 150 words in length. You did not adequately or critically respond to another student’s post. Or, your response is not at least 150 words in length. You do not provide an adequate and critical response to another student’s post. Your response is not at least 150 words in length. No response to another student's post. 1 point 0.5 points 0 points Grammar, Spelling, & Style No problems of either grammar or spelling. Your style is sophisticated and appropriate. The posts are easy to read, interesting, and well organized. Posts have minor problems with grammar or spelling. The posts are generally readable, interesting, and well organized. Posts have many problems with grammar and spelling. The essay is difficult to read, not well organized. Overall Score Level 4 10 or more Level 3 6.5 or more Level 2 3 or more Level 1 0 more

Police in American Society

How American police compare to other countries

Evolution of Law Enforcement

Police Organizations

'Black and Blue': Black police officers navigate a divided country

How Cops Are Using Algorithms to Predict Crimes | WIRED

Why America's police look like soldiers

Police Strategies

Examining whether police should enforce traffic stops

Oakland police work to combat crime surge amid budget cuts

Police Authority

Police Officers Say Morale At An ‘All-Time Low’ After Year Of Unrest

Use of Voice not Force | Fred Jones | TEDxEustis

Police and the Community

What's behind racial disparities in American policing -- and how to solve them

Police officers work to mend relationship between communities, law enforcement | Nightline

Meet Police Offers Trained to Respond to Mental Illness Calls

Police Culture & Misconduct

Police Officer PTSD & Trauma Recovery | First Responder Mental Health

Police officers vow to address cop suicide crisis: "Let's just all admit we're broken"