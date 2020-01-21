Krystlelynn Caraballo

Advisory Board Member of Criminology Open

Affiliation | Arizona State University

Email | [email protected]

Twitter | @KrystlelynnCara

Bio | Krystlelynn Caraballo is a Presidential Postdoctoral Scholar in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Arizona State University. Her research centers around the impact of immigration law and nationality on the lifetime victimization experiences of foreign nationals. Specifically, she studies the influence of immigration law on individual and structural risk factors and the subsequent impact of those vulnerabilities on victimization outcomes. She has published in journals including Justice Quarterly, the Journal of Interpersonal Violence, Group Processes and Intergroup Relations, the International Criminal Justice Review, and City & Community.