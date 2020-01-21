Kathleen Padilla

Advisory Board Member of Criminology Open

Affiliation | Arizona State University

Email | [email protected]

Website | isearch.asu.edu/profile/2417587

Twitter | @kepadil1

Bio | Kathleen Padilla is a postdoctoral researcher in the School of Criminology and Criminal Justice at Arizona State University. Kathleen’s research interests include police officer stress and mental health, police-community relationships, youth perceptions of the police, police officer perceptions, and qualitative methodology. Her work has appeared in the Journal of Experimental Criminology; Journal of Developmental and Life-Course Criminology; Psychology, Public Policy, and Law; Policing: A Journal of Policy and Practice; and Occupational Medicine.