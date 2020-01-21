Kat Albrecht

Advisory Board Member of Criminology Open

Affiliation | Georgia State University

Email | [email protected]

Website | katalbrecht.org

Twitter | @Kat_Albrecht

Bio | Kat Albrecht is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Criminal Justice and Criminology in the Andrew Young School of Policy Studies at Georgia State University. She received her PhD in Sociology from Northwestern University and her J.D. from the Northwestern University Pritzker School of Law. Kat’s work sits at the intersection of computational social science and law, where she uses innovative computational techniques to study fear, violence, and data distortions. Her work has been published in outlets like Law & Policy, Nature Human Behavior, the Journal of Criminal Law and Criminology, Law, Technology and Humans among others. She is also a site organizer for the Summer Institutes in Computational Social Science.