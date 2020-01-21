Josh Beck

Assistant to the Director of Criminology Open

Affiliation | Georgia State University

Email | [email protected]

Twitter | @joshbeckCJ

Bio | Josh Beck is a master’s student in the department of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University (GSU). In addition to serving as Assistant to the Director of Criminology Open, he is the Executive Managing Editor …Qualitative…Criminology. In 2019 at GSU, he received a B.A. in Religious Studies with a focus in Eastern Asian Spiritual Traditions.