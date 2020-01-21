Jason Williams

Advisory Board Member of Criminology Open

Affiliation | Montclair State University

Bio | Jason Williams is a critical criminologist who specializes in community-based qualitative criminology and criminal justice. His research is grounded in Black feminist/liberatory epistemologies that center viewpoints of marginalized persons and subject matters. As criminology and criminal justice have long practiced hegemonic whiteness in their construction of knowledge, he works tirelessly to include oppositional constructs such that the disciplines can become more democratically inclusive to equally other ways of knowledge construction and understanding of realities around the administration of justice. He has published on topics such as reentry, policing, social justice, gender, race and justice, and policy in both refereed journals and books. He actively contributes to public criminology via op-eds, online webinars, and has been repeatedly quoted in local and national press outlets. He also works alongside a handful of social justice-oriented non-profits in NJ geared toward demanding policy and institutional changes in the administration of justice and broader social institutions.