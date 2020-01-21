Jason Silver

Advisory Board Member of Criminology Open

Affiliation | Rutgers University Newark

Email | [email protected]

Website | rscj.newark.rutgers.edu/people/faculty/dr-jason-silver

Bio | Jason Silver (formerly Jasmine Silver) is an assistant professor in the School of Criminal Justice at Rutgers–Newark. He received his Ph.D. in Criminal Justice from the University at Albany, SUNY in 2018. His research centers on applying moral psychological theory to understand the role of moral cognition in crime, deviance, and criminal justice. His research in this area has focused on punishment preferences, criminalization preferences, perceptions of the police, as well as offender and court actor decision-making. He is also interested more generally in public opinion about crime and criminal justice, plus the roles of different forms of ideology in shaping justice-related attitudes.