Jason Chin

Advisory Board Member of Criminology Open

Affiliation | University of Sydney

Email | [email protected]

Website | sydney.edu.au/law/about/our-people/academic-staff/jason-chin.html

Twitter | @socpsychupdate

Bio | Jason Chin is a Lecturer in the University of Sydney School of Law. He conducts meta-research on the research used by the justice system (e.g., criminology, empirical legal research, forensic science). He also studies wrongful convictions, psychology and law, and evidence law.