Janani Umamaheswar

Advisory Board Member of Criminology Open

Affiliation | George Mason University

Email | [email protected]

Website | jananiumamaheswar.com

Twitter | @jananiu

Bio | Janani Umamaheswar is an Assistant Professor in the Department of Criminology, Law, and Society at George Mason University. Her research and teaching interests are broadly in the areas of gender, punishment, the life course, and qualitative research methods. Her work has been published in journals such as Justice Quarterly; British Journal of Criminology; Ethnic and Racial Studies; Punishment & Society; and Crime, Media, Culture.