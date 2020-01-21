Holly Nguyen

Advisory Board Member of Criminology Open

Affiliation | Penn State University

Email | [email protected]

Website | sociology.la.psu.edu/people/hfn5028

Bio | Holly Nguyen is Associate Professor of Sociology, Criminology and Public Policy at the Pennsylvania State University. She is also an affiliate with the Criminal Justice Research Center at Penn State. Her research interests include understanding the relationship between income generating activities and crime; rewards to crime; and illicit drug markets.