Gabe Stein

Advisory Board Member of Criminology Open

Affiliation | Knowledge Futures Group

Email | [email protected]

Website | gabestein.com

Twitter | @gabestein

Bio | Gabe Stein is a technologist, developer, and occasional writer interested broadly in how media shapes society, and vice versa. He is currently the Head of Operations and Product at the Knowledge Futures Group, a non-profit that builds public good knowledge products, including PubPub and the Underlay. He has worked at the intersection of publishing and digital technology in multiple technical and editorial roles, including front-end engineering at Ogilvy, support for Google's display advertising platform, reporting and editing at Fast Company, audience development and product management at Upworthy, and product development at Heleo, a digital trade publishing startup. Before joining the KFG, he founded Massive Science, a company that teaches researchers how to communicate their work to the public and partnered with scholars to study the impact of public communication using interactive web tools. In his spare time, he bakes a lot of sourdough bread.