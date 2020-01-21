Eric Piza

Advisory Board Member of Criminology Member

Affiliation | John Jay College of Criminal Justice

Email | [email protected]

Website | www.EricPiza.net

Twitter | @PizaEric

Bio | Dr. Eric L. Piza is an Associate Professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, City University of New York. Prior to entering academia, he was the GIS Specialist of the Newark, NJ Police Department, responsible for the agency’s crime analysis and program evaluation activities. Dr. Piza's research focuses on the spatial analysis of crime, crime control technology, and the integration of academic research and police practice. He received his PhD from Rutgers University.