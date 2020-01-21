Advisory Board Member of Criminology Member
Affiliation | John Jay College of Criminal Justice
Email | [email protected]
Website | www.EricPiza.net
Twitter | @PizaEric
Bio | Dr. Eric L. Piza is an Associate Professor at John Jay College of Criminal Justice, City University of New York. Prior to entering academia, he was the GIS Specialist of the Newark, NJ Police Department, responsible for the agency’s crime analysis and program evaluation activities. Dr. Piza's research focuses on the spatial analysis of crime, crime control technology, and the integration of academic research and police practice. He received his PhD from Rutgers University.