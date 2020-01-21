Christophe Vandeviver

Advisory Board Member of Criminology Open

Affiliation | Ghent University

Email | [email protected]

Website | linkedin.com/in/christophevandeviver and orcid.org/0000-0001-9714-7006

Bio | Christophe Vandeviver is a tenure track Research Professor of Criminology (Ghent University Research Council BOFZAP) and a Senior Postdoctoral Fellow Fundamental Research of the Research Foundation Flanders (FWO) at the Institute for International Research on Criminal Policy (IRCP), Ghent University, Belgium. He is an International Research Fellow at the Netherlands Institute for the Study of Crime and Law Enforcement (NSCR) and an elected Fellow of the Young Academy of Belgium. Christophe holds a PhD, Master's and Bachelor's degree in Criminology (Ghent University), and a Master of Science degree in Quantitative Analysis in the Social Sciences (KUB-HUBrussel). His research focuses on the spatial and temporal dimensions of crime and crime control, offender behavior, and violence victimization including sexual violence. He is passionate about applying cutting-edge technologies in his research. The research of Christophe and his team is supported by multiple competitive grants awarded by e.g., Research Foundation Flanders, Ghent University Research Council, and Belgian Science Policy Office.