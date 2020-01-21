Andrew Wheeler

Advisory Board Member of Criminology Open

Affiliation | Health Management Systems (HMS) and Georgia State University

Email | [email protected]

Website | andrewpwheeler.com

Bio | Andrew Wheeler is a data scientist at HMS and faculty affiliate of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University. His interests are broadly the spatial analysis of crime, discretionary police behavior, and evaluations of crime reduction programs. He also has expertise in statistical analysis and data visualization.