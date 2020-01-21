Advisory Board Member of Criminology Open
Affiliation | Health Management Systems (HMS) and Georgia State University
Email | [email protected]
Website | andrewpwheeler.com
Bio | Andrew Wheeler is a data scientist at HMS and faculty affiliate of criminal justice and criminology at Georgia State University. His interests are broadly the spatial analysis of crime, discretionary police behavior, and evaluations of crime reduction programs. He also has expertise in statistical analysis and data visualization.