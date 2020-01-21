Andrea Allen

Vice Director of Criminology Open

Affiliation | Criminology Open and Clayton State University

Email | [email protected] or [email protected]

Website | andreaallen.us

Twitter | @DrAndreaAllen

Bio | Andrea Allen is vice director of Criminology Open and associate professor of criminal justice at Clayton State University. She received her Ph.D. from the University of South Carolina in 2013. Her work is published in outlets like Crime & Delinquency, Criminal Justice & Behavior, Deviant Behavior, The International Journal of Drug Policy, and Policing & Society. She also serves as vice editor of …Qualitative…Criminology.